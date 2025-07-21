53 followers
Mocha is an AI-powered no‑code app builder that turns your idea into a live website in minutes. No coding skills needed – perfect for ambitious entrepreneurs.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋Nick and Ben here: founders of Mocha. We're excited to share our labor of love with you!
We built Mocha because existing app builders only get you halfway there. They make you set up your own database, auth, and backend through tools like Supabase or Clerk, a prohibitive barrier for the non-technical masses.
☕ What's different about Mocha?
We handle everything so you can focus on your idea:
- Built-in user management & auth
- Database included with every project
- Secure backend for payments, notifications, AI APIs
- One-click deploy and hosting
- Real apps, not just prototypes
Who is this for? The 99% of people with great ideas who don't want to become developers first. Small business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, or simply anyone who needs real software without the technical headaches.
We've been heads-down for months building this because we believe non-technical people deserve tools that actually work end-to-end. No integrations to figure out, no external accounts to manage, no "just connect your database" nonsense.
Ready to ship your idea? We'd love to hear what you think! 🚀
Have tried mocha and their competitors. It's one of the easiest solution for non coders to build apps.Congrats on the launch.
@ravisojitra_ thanks for the kind words! What did you build with Mocha?
@nichochar I started building an agency landing page with Mocha. It was great experience.
