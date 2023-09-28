Mistral AI
- We’re committed to empower the AI community with open technology. Our open models sets the bar for efficiency, and are available for free, with fully permissive license. - Our optimized commercial models are designed for performance and are available via our flexible deployment options.
Hi everyone!
Many enterprises want powerful AI coding help but often hit issues with standard copilots, things like connecting to private repos, not enough customization, or capabilities ending at basic autocomplete. Mistral AI is offering a solution with Mistral Code.
It’s an AI coding assistant built for enterprises, bundling their strong models like Codestral and Devstral. It offers flexible deployment options (both cloud or on-prem), allows fine-tuning models on your own code, and comes from a single provider for the whole setup. It’s designed to handle more complex tasks beyond just suggesting code, working right in VS Code and JetBrains.
Mistral Code builds on the open-source Continue project but adds those important enterprise-level controls. Developers can request access from the Mistral account team to set up a pilot.
Mistral Code hits all the right notes for enterprise dev teams — strong models, deep IDE integration, and full-stack control with on-prem flexibility. A serious solution for serious builders.