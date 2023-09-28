Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses5.0•34 reviews•
2.5K followers
2.5K followers
Launched on July 16th, 2025
Launched on June 11th, 2025
Launched on June 5th, 2025
Mistral AI is highly praised for its open-source models and flexible infrastructure, which are appreciated by developers and businesses alike. Makers from Sagehood AI commend its performance and flexibility, while Meilisearch highlights its open-source excellence. VocAdapt notes the ease and affordability of prototyping with Mistral. Users appreciate its commitment to open technology and the permissive licensing that enhances adoption and flexibility across various use cases.
Hi everyone!
Mistral is cooking fast. Here are some of the interesting new features they've added to Le Chat:
All of this makes Le Chat more useful (and more fun!)
BestPage.ai
Open models with a permissive license for devs? That’s huge tbh—no more jumping through hoops just to build cool stuff. This is next level, props to the team!