No matter what you're building, investors new favorite question: "What stops OpenAI from doing this?"
For @Migma AI: we operate on the software layer while OpenAI provides the foundation models. they re pushing toward AGI, not building specialized vertical products. email requires deep integrations, brand learning, cross-client rendering, and a compiler we built in-house. OpenAI won t spend years perfecting how 40+ email clients render html but that s exactly our edge. Look at how they acquired @Windsurf for billions: instead of building vertical products themselves, they buy proven software players. we re in that category.
Now tell me: what stops OpenAI and giants from doing what you're doing?
Migma AI
We’re back with a faster, smarter @Migma AI. Since our last launch we’ve: raised funds, trained our own email-tuned AI, joined a top-tier startup program, closed with major agencies, achieved SOC 2, two ex-google and ex-mckinsey team members joined and (most importantly) shipped a ton of product.
What’s new
Quality First: Generate emails that actually convert using best practices.
Email Preflight: check design on 20+ real devices, grammar, links and deliverability.
Generate + edit visuals that fit your brand.
Connect, pull products from shopify, personalize instantly.
Export to HubSpot, Mailchimp, Brevo, Klaviyo, MJML / React Email / HTML.
Remix in seconds: apply your brand to any template in <6s.
Paste to replicate: copy any email → CMD + SHIFT + V → use as a design reference.
Visual Editor: precise, on-canvas edits to any element.
Prompt Builder: visually compose sections when you don’t want to type prompts.
For builders & ops
Early API beta: integrate via MCP and @n8n to automate workflows or power your own template builders with Migma’s models.
Our guarantee
Emails created by @Migma AI perform 40% better than typical emails. We'll fully refund your money if you don't see increase in conversions.
Halloween Bonus
Paste any existing emails as is into Migma, and ask it to make them spooky 👻 → export or send directly.
We’d love your feedback, questions, and support. We’re here all day replying to every comment.
👉 If you try it, tell us what broke, what surprised you, and what you want next. This is just the beginning, more email superpowers on the way.
Raycast
We got all dressed up for this launch — and so can your email! 😜
Product Hunt
The tagline is so simple and the product didn't not fail to disappoint. Email is hard to do right, so I appreciate the approach you all are taking. Curious what you're finding the biggest challenge with working to create for email to be so far?
Migma AI
@gabe Biggest challenge? Re-training an entire industry. Even Mailchimp lets users ship image-only emails. Result:
Lands in spam (Gmail can't read images)
Lost revenue (no auto-translation for global customers)
Broken on mobile
We're fixing this while making it faster than the broken way.
The other part? First-shot perfection. Email is unforgiving - once it's sent, it's sent. We lived this pain at $1M ARR - 3 days per email with Figma + ChatGPT + Mailchimp. Never again.
Agnes AI
Professional users like me do need such AI email crafter.... Will you have different template or strategy for different verticals?