No matter what you're building, investors new favorite question: "What stops OpenAI from doing this?"

For @Migma AI: we operate on the software layer while OpenAI provides the foundation models. they re pushing toward AGI, not building specialized vertical products. email requires deep integrations, brand learning, cross-client rendering, and a compiler we built in-house. OpenAI won t spend years perfecting how 40+ email clients render html but that s exactly our edge. Look at how they acquired @Windsurf for billions: instead of building vertical products themselves, they buy proven software players. we re in that category.

Now tell me: what stops OpenAI and giants from doing what you're doing?