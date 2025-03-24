Migma AI

5.01 review

1.1K followers

Just say "Create a Black Friday email" and get on-brand email, in multiple languages, fully responsive and compatible with outlook and major clients. Export to HubSpot, Klaviyo, MailChimp. Connect your Shopify store to automatically pull out your products. Convert Figma to Email in seconds. Connect your database or MCP server for realtime information.
Launching today
Just say "Create a Halloween email" and get an on-brand email, in multiple languages, fully responsive and compatible with outlook and major clients. Convert Figma to Email. Connect to Shopify. Test on actual devices. Export to HubSpot, Klaviyo, MailChimp.
Free Options
EmailDesign ToolsNo-Code
Adam Lababidi
Maker

Hey Product Hunt 👋

We’re back with a faster, smarter @Migma AI. Since our last launch we’ve: raised funds, trained our own email-tuned AI, joined a top-tier startup program, closed with major agencies, achieved SOC 2, two ex-google and ex-mckinsey team members joined and (most importantly) shipped a ton of product.

What’s new

  • Quality First: Generate emails that actually convert using best practices.

  • Email Preflight: check design on 20+ real devices, grammar, links and deliverability.

  • Generate + edit visuals that fit your brand.

  • Connect, pull products from shopify, personalize instantly.

  • Export to HubSpot, Mailchimp, Brevo, Klaviyo, MJML / React Email / HTML.

  • Remix in seconds: apply your brand to any template in <6s.

  • Paste to replicate: copy any email → CMD + SHIFT + V → use as a design reference.

  • Visual Editor: precise, on-canvas edits to any element.

  • Prompt Builder: visually compose sections when you don’t want to type prompts.

For builders & ops

Early API beta: integrate via MCP and @n8n to automate workflows or power your own template builders with Migma’s models.

Our guarantee

Emails created by @Migma AI perform 40% better than typical emails. We'll fully refund your money if you don't see increase in conversions.

Halloween Bonus

Paste any existing emails as is into Migma, and ask it to make them spooky 👻 → export or send directly.

We’d love your feedback, questions, and support. We’re here all day replying to every comment.

👉 If you try it, tell us what broke, what surprised you, and what you want next. This is just the beginning, more email superpowers on the way.

Chris Messina
Hunter

We got all dressed up for this launch — and so can your email! 😜

Gabe Perez

The tagline is so simple and the product didn't not fail to disappoint. Email is hard to do right, so I appreciate the approach you all are taking. Curious what you're finding the biggest challenge with working to create for email to be so far?

Adam Lababidi
Maker

@gabe Biggest challenge? Re-training an entire industry. Even Mailchimp lets users ship image-only emails. Result:

  • Lands in spam (Gmail can't read images)

  • Lost revenue (no auto-translation for global customers)

  • Broken on mobile

We're fixing this while making it faster than the broken way.

The other part? First-shot perfection. Email is unforgiving - once it's sent, it's sent. We lived this pain at $1M ARR - 3 days per email with Figma + ChatGPT + Mailchimp. Never again.

Cruise Chen

Professional users like me do need such AI email crafter.... Will you have different template or strategy for different verticals?