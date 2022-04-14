Meta
Meta is helping build a future where people have more ways to play and connect in the metaverse. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection.
Provides affordable VR headsets. I use my Meta Quest 3 with Immersed VR to do my screen time in a virtual environment. Recent controversy from Zuck, including his misogyny and friendships with fascist tech bros and political leaders, however, made it less exciting to be associated with Meta products. =\
Good
I'm interested to see how this will work out. I don't have Instagram and I don't really want to 'get it' either but I do want to see what this is like and whether it's social like Facebook or more open like Twitter. I'm also not sure if people will really use it all that much. Either way, if I was Elon I'd be kind of worried, especially as this has the added bonus of being propped up by Instagram rather than being largely sperate from FB / IG.
Hi everyone!
Given Ray-Ban Meta's success, expanding the partnership with EssilorLuxottica into performance eyewear with a brand like Oakley is the obvious next strategic play.
This new version takes the same core tech of a camera, audio, and AI, but applies it to a sports context. The hardware is built tougher for athletes with features like water resistance, upgraded camera, and larger battery. And the Meta AI integration now acts as a performance tool, letting you ask for real-time info like wind speed on a golf course, completely hands-free.
Bringing this to the court for AI tips is a pretty clever use case. I do wonder if my friends would consider that cheating though. 😂
Just saw Mark's post about this yesterday, now I'm genuinely excited to try it out
Haven't felt this hyped about smart glasses in a while. Congrats on the launch team!
minimalist phone: creating folders
A few days back, I read that Snap also wants to upgrade their Spectacles. I am pretty curious how this will go on, tho still cannot see many people using such a device.