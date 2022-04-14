Meta is helping build a future where people have more ways to play and connect in the metaverse. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection.
A breakthrough category of AI glasses
Meta Ray-Ban Display
Launching today
Meta Ray-Ban Display is a new category of AI glasses featuring a private, in-lens color display. Paired with the Meta Neural Band allows for silent, intuitive control through subtle hand gestures, letting you interact with visual AI, messages, and more.
Launch tags:Hardware•Artificial Intelligence•Augmented Reality
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
This is a huge revolution for the Ray-Ban Meta. Not just about adding a screen, it’s about introducing a whole new way to interact. (And have you noticed the change in the naming order for Meta and Ray-Ban? :)
The new Meta Ray-Ban Display has an in-lens screen, but the real star is the Meta Neural Band. It's a wristband, kind of like a screenless Fitbit, that uses EMG technology to read the neural signals between your brain and hand. This lets you control the glasses with subtle, silent hand gestures.
We first saw this neural band with Meta's Orion prototype last year. While this isn't the full AR experience of Orion, it's without a doubt the most advanced pair of smart glasses on the market today. This silent, gestural control is the key. I think it's going to create a whole new interaction paradigm for AI glasses.
Meta also released the Oakley Meta Vanguard (sports glasses for cycling) and the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2).