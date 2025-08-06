Launching today
mcp-use
Open source SDK and infra for MCP servers & agents
36 followers
mcp-use is the open-source devtools and cloud infrastructure to help dev teams quickly build and deploy custom AI agents with MCP servers. Our SDK has over 5,000 GitHub stars, 100k downloads, and is trusted by engineers at NASA, Cisco, NVIDIA, etc...
mcp-use
Hi Product Hunters 🐱👋
I’m Luigi, cofounder of mcp-use (YC S25) with @pietrozullo .
mcp-use is the open-source dev tools and infrastructure for MCP to help dev teams quickly build and deploy custom AI agents with MCP servers.
mcp-use SDK just crossed 120,000 downloads and 6,000 GitHub stars.
Dev teams use us at a variety of companies, both startups and enterprises like NASA, NVIDIA, SAP, to build agentic products or internal custom agents with MCP.
🚨 The problem we’re solving
Correctly build and deploy MCP servers.
Fragmented MCP server configs (in GitHub repos, hardcoded in code, random registries).
Handle auth, access control, and audit logging.
Reduce the number of tools exposed (too many tools → LLMs get confused).
Manage environments.
MCP agents running locally (not in a safe, observable runtime).
Observability gap.
🥁 What you get
Dev teams can build MCP agents in their products using mcp-use SDK, which is integrated with mcp-use Cloud Platform, the central control plane layer that acts like a gateway for all the MCP servers.
mcp-use provides a vertical solution for MCP development:
1️⃣ mcp-use SDK:
Easily integrate MCP-enabled AI agents into your product or internal tools.
2️⃣ mcp-use Cloud Platform:
The central control plane layer for MCP servers, managing configs, server selection, caching, metrics, and access control.
3️⃣ mcp-use Server Hosting:
Managed/self-hosted servers, third-party MCP servers, and short-lived stdio sandboxed servers.
🏰 Our story
When MCP and the first use cases came out, we could not believe that such powerful tech could only be used on IDEs or Claude Desktop.
We felt the need to write agents ourselves easily, in code, and allow other developers to do the same.
That’s why we first released mcp-use library.
Now we want to make the development of MCP agents dev-friendly and production-ready.
❓ Why mcp-use?
Our cloud platform provides developers with a single, unified interface for MCP.
You can configure multiple MCP servers into a single pool, creating agents tailored to your applications.
You can integrate these agents through mcp-use SDK with just one line of code and embed them into your products.
We handle all the hosting and deployment complexities.💆
Fast setup: connect many MCP servers into one pool.
Safer by default: profile-based access, audit logs, tool limits.
Prod-ready: environments, rollbacks, observability, and a sandboxed agent runtime.
Think Vercel + Next.js, but for MCP.
🚀 Special launch offer
Try it out with personalized onboarding.
Start here 👉 https://mcp-use.com/
Libraries 👉 Python: https://github.com/mcp-use/mcp-use | Typescript: https://github.com/mcp-use/mcp-u...
We created mcp-use to be the vertical solution for MCP.
What do you think?
P.S. Drop by the comments, we’d ❤️ your feedback!
👇
Hera
Congrats on the launch!
Dash
Congrats on the Launch!!!