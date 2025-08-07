Launching today
AI Employees to scale your business
240 followers
You’re probably wearing too many hats: CEO, marketer, salesperson, accountant, and customer service all in one… Meet Marblism, your AI Employees team to run your inbox, socials, lead generation, SEO, calls and support.
👋 Hi everyone, Ulric here, founder of Marblism.
A few years ago, I scaled a company to 65 employees and $5M in revenue… but I was working 100-hour weeks, constantly putting out fires.
What changed my life was hiring virtual assistants: an executive assistant who saved me hours every day, a LinkedIn ghostwriter who drove hundreds of inbound leads, and an SEO expert who filled our funnel with organic traffic.
That experience inspired Marblism.
I asked myself: what if every entrepreneur could access that kind of leverage, without paying $2k/month per role.
Today, we’ve replicated those assistants as AI Employees you can hire instantly: an Executive Assistant, a Social Media Manager, a Sales Associate, and more.
We’d love your feedback as we keep building.
👉 What AI Employee do you wish you had next?
Thanks for checking us out, and excited to hear your thoughts! 🙏
P.S: What do you think of our launch video? When I was 18, I used to love motivational talks so I tried to make one 😀
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
I'm absolutely pumped to bring Marblism to the global startup community today! 🚀
As someone who's watched countless founders (including myself in the past) burn out trying to do EVERYTHING themselves, this hit different.
Here's the brutal truth: Most entrepreneurs are stuck in the "I'll just do it myself" trap.
You're answering emails at midnight, writing LinkedIn posts during lunch, and somehow supposed to be the CEO, CMO, and support team all at once.
Marblism changes the game entirely.
Instead of hiring expensive VAs for $2k+/month per role (that most early-stage founders can't afford), you get an entire AI workforce ready to execute from day one.
What blew me away during my demo:
→ The Executive Assistant actually understands context and priority
→ Social Media Manager creates content that doesn't sound like a robot wrote it
→ Lead generation runs 24/7 without you babysitting it
→ Everything integrates seamlessly with your existing workflow
This isn't just another AI tool that sits there waiting for prompts. These are AI Employees that proactively manage your business operations.
The numbers speak for themselves:
11,823 businesses have already onboarded, with 92% customer satisfaction and users saving 10+ hours per week. That's serious traction! 📈
Built by @ulric_musset1 and the team at this Y Combinator startup who've been there – scaling a company to $5M revenue and knows exactly what founders need to break through growth bottlenecks 💪
The Marblism team is here all day, so drop your questions below! Especially curious what AI Employee you'd want them to build next 🤔
Check it out and let me know what you think! ⬇️