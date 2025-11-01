Launching today
Jinna.ai
AI invoicing that creates, sends & chases for you
85 followers
AI invoicing that creates, sends & chases for you
85 followers
Jinna.ai is built to get you paid faster. Talk, type, or upload a file to create an invoice. Make it yours: add a logo, photo, video, signature, even music. Include bank details or a Stripe payment link for instant payment. Jinna sends it via link or crafts a friendly email to your client. When needed, she follows up automatically with smart AI chasing, simple reminder rules, and your chosen tone of voice and timing.
Free
Launch tags:Fintech•SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Turbotic Automation AI — Anyone can Automate Anything
Anyone can Automate Anything
Promoted
Jinna.ai
👋 Hey, Legendary Product Hunt!
I’m Andrei, founder of Jinna.ai
🍿 What is it?
Your AI-mate built to get you paid faster.
Talk, type, or upload a file — she understands the context and creates an invoice in seconds. Jinna makes them stunning: custom logo, photo, video, signature, even music. She sends it via link or friendly auto-draft email, turns on AI Chasing when needed, and helps you get paid faster with bank details, a Stripe payment link, or invoice financing
⏰ Why now?
Freelancers lose hours chasing payments and tweaking invoices — and they hate it. Most invoicing tools are passive, waiting for you to do the work. The new generation wants speed, personality, and automation.
Jinna’s AI-first experience brings all three
🚀 What’s on?
• Talk, type, or upload to create invoices instantly
• Customize with logo, photo, video, signature, and music
• Share via link or friendly auto-draft email
• Add payments: bank details, Stripe link, or invoice financing
• Enable smart AI chasing that nudges late clients
👉 Try it free
Create → Customize → Send → Follow up → Get Paid Faster
Would love to hear what you think — or what Jinna should learn next 👀
@andryemel Congrats! Love the personality in this launch. I am going to test this for myself :)
Jinna.ai
@rohanrecommends Appreciate it, Rohan! Really curious what you’ll think once you try her — we’re obsessed with how people actually feel the flow
FuseBase
Congrats team! Ugh I feel this! I've been using whatever random invoice generator Google shows me and they're all hideous. Jinna actually looks clean and simple at the same time. Is it really free to start using, or is there a catch? 🧐🙌🏻
Jinna.ai
@kate_ramakaieva Thanks, Kate! 🙌 Yep totally free to start, no catches. You can create, send, and chase invoices right away. We’ll only add paid tiers later for advanced stuff. Would love your honest feedback once you give Jinna a spin — especially vs those hideous invoice generators 😄💛
Jinna.ai
Hey everyone!
I'm Glafira, a marketing manager at Jinna AI I joined Jinna because I've seen too many talented entrepreneurs burn out on admin instead of building what they love. We created an AI assistant that handles invoices, follow-ups, and payments automatically — so you get your time back for what actually matters.
Would love your thoughts! 🚀
Jinna.ai
The 2nd screenshot made me think: "what if payment invoices were designed by Apple?" Congrats on the launch! 🎉
Sembly AI
Jinna.ai
Invoice chasing should be really helpful to get paid earlier. Later on we will launch Open Banking solutions to make it even more reliable, fast and insightful. Stay in touch!
Fantastic to see this live today wishing you all the very best