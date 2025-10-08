Launching today
One Line
Draw it in one continuous line!
10 followers
Players are challenged to draw words using a single continuous line without lifting their finger or mouse, then share their creations with the community for others to guess.
Wow! I like it! I didn't know I could draw within Reddit posts! :) How did you do that? (If it is not a top secret) :)
@busmark_w_nika Love the coffin drawing hahaha! Reddit has a gaming platform known as Devvit. They allow you to create any type of games. One Line was created to be drawn within a Reddit post using Devvit Web which allows developers to create inline posts. So instead of opening a view it's right in the post. This is a feature that will be rolling out soon officially but right now it's experimental. It would be awesome to see you create a game of your own :)