Mando AI
Launching today
AI Support that replaces Intercom & Chatbase (for $15)
67 followers
Democratizing AI support for SMEs. Mando AI handles your customers' queries, anytime, anywhere.
67 followers
Democratizing AI support for SMEs. Mando AI handles your customers' queries, anytime, anywhere.
Mando AI
Hello PH Family! 👋
Meet Mando AI 🥳. A smarter, cleaner way to build AI-powered customer experience - PAYG, transparent, fair and no nonsense.
💡 What is Mando?
Mando is an all-in-one AI platform for small and medium businesses.
It helps you launch AI Customer Service Agents, Help Centres, Newsrooms, AI Assistants, and [AI Search (Soon)] for your website —all in one workspace, all under one subscription.
🧠 So, building a clunky RAG might not be hard… but building one that actually works? That’s a different story.
We’ve spent months fine-tuning everything: chunking, retrieval, indexing, and summarisation—just to make sure your AI finds a needle in a haystack, not just random text blurbs.
We tested it on our other business Arageek.com (a publiction with over 25,000 articles and millions of monthly users) and the results were 🔥
That’s the bar we’re setting. It handled complex queries, summarised nuanced topics, and understood context.
With Mando, you can centralize your knowledge into one smart data library; whether it’s a single document, an entire folder, or a full website. Choose exactly what to connect, and link it to any of your AI agents across support, search, or content. It’s seamless, flexible, and fully in your control.
🔥 What you get with Mando
When you sign up today, you unlock 4 apps, and soon will be 5; all ready in minutes:
1. 🤖 AI Customer Service Agent:
Respond, summarise, escalate, and convert—all automatically.
Demo 👉:
Highlights:
Sync with Any Data source: Website, docs, Google Drive Notion and other Cloud Services
Pick your LLM: OpenAI, Gemini, Claude…
Multilingual support, live chat escalation, assign conversations / queries and collaborate with your team.
Analytics, detailed analytics, frustration score,
Leads collection / Users' managment & Webhook automation
Coming soon: Workflow, Social and chat apps integration with Omni-channel inbox.
2. 📚 AI Powered Help Centre:
Create a smart, searchable support hub.
Demo 👉:
Highlights:
AI Editor + No-code customisation
AI search
Article reactions, rich formatting
Performance reports
Coming soon: Smart suggestions, multilingual content
3. 🗞️ Newsroom:
Streamline your company's announcements and updates effortlessly with AI-powered CMS & tools.
Demo 👉:
Highlights:
GPT Editor + Image Generation
Analytics
Coming soon: More Design Customization, Web notifications & Newsletters
4. 🧠 Custom AI Assistants:
Build branded AI agents for support, internal use, or lead-gen... I am mean it has multiple use cases...
Demo 👉:
Highlights:
Host on your domain
Password Protection
Sync with Any Data source: Website, docs, and Cloud Services
Lead capture, Analytics + Webhook automation
Coming soon: Stripe/PayPal payment integration
🏛️ Mando Vs. Legacy Platforms?
Legacy Platfroms claim to offer AI—but full adoption means fewer agents, which kills their revenue. That means AI is limited, or overpriced. I mean a major platfrom charges $1 per "resolution". Yep, one dollar… per chat if you want to use their AI solution.
🧪 Mando Vs. Emerging tools?
Not only they over-promise, you’re asked to pay $40+ for just 2,000 conversations only.
But we know a 1M-token costs context window can handle 4K–5K average size conversations. So Why pay more?
💵 Pricing? Simple All-in-One Base Subscription - $15/month
1- Full access to all essential tools including:
AI Customer Service Agent
Help Centre
Newsroom
AI Assistants
AI Search (Beta) - Selected Users Only
Included usage:
5,000 AI messages or outputs
500 pages for knowledge base or documents
250 MB of storage
50,000 combined views (Help Centre & Newsroom)
1 team seat
Comprehensive analytics, chat history, and user management
2. Flexible Pay-as-you-go LLM Usage:
Choose your preferred AI provider (OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, etc.)
Additional tokens can be topped up anytime at the official provider’s rates, with no hidden fees or markups
3. Optional Add-ons (pay only for what you need)
Human hands-off (escalate complex queries to human agents) – $10/month
Custom Domain – $5/month/domain
Webhook integration – $10/month
Coming Soon: Other features like Co-Pilot AI Agent, Ticketing System, Cloud & Data Sync, and Remove Branding are coming soon or available as add-ons
Why You’ll Love It:
Transparent monthly costs with no surprises
Easy scalability to match your business growth
Freedom to choose your AI provider
Cost-effective with no contracts
Explore more details and calculate your costs on Mando's pricing page.: https://mando.cx/pricing
We built Mando for teams that care more about outcomes than vanity metrics.
If that’s you:
👉 Check it out
👉 Enjoy the free credit
👉 Leave us feedback
👉 We’d love your support on Product Hunt today!
I remember this from our LinkedIn convo! 😀🤘