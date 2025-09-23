Launching today
MailTester.AI
Forward an email and get an AI deliverability report in 30s
Stop guessing how your emails perform. MailTester.ai instantly analyzes newsletters, campaigns, or community emails, giving actionable insights to boost engagement, open rates, conversions and saving you hours of guesswork.
Free
Launch tags:Email•Newsletters•Marketing
These guys launched this on our hackathon AI Build Day, and it was mind-blowing. They started earning money a few days after. So happy that I met you there! :) Wishing you good luck, guys! :)
@busmark_w_nika Thank you very much Nika for an amazing Hackathon! Wish it will repeat!