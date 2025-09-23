Launching today
MailTester.AI

MailTester.AI

Forward an email and get an AI deliverability report in 30s

29 followers

Visit website
Stop guessing how your emails perform. MailTester.ai instantly analyzes newsletters, campaigns, or community emails, giving actionable insights to boost engagement, open rates, conversions and saving you hours of guesswork.
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
MailTester.AI gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
EmailNewslettersMarketing
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Richard Povýšil
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re a designer & full-stack developer duo who built MailTester.AI It started as a simple idea: what if checking your newsletter’s impact could be as easy as forwarding an email? No complicated dashboards, no guesswork just a few clicks, instant feedback, and yes… a meme cat at loading screen making sure it all works 🐱. We built it for anyone sending emails. Whether you run a ecommerce, store, manage a community, or just want to see how your newsletter really lands.
Nika
🔌 Plugged in

These guys launched this on our hackathon AI Build Day, and it was mind-blowing. They started earning money a few days after. So happy that I met you there! :) Wishing you good luck, guys! :)

Milos Mosovsky
Maker

@busmark_w_nika Thank you very much Nika for an amazing Hackathon! Wish it will repeat!

Auth0
Auth0
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted