Self serve analytics for small teams
Self serve analytics for small teams
Your team wastes hours fielding the same questions again and again. Now your teammates can talk to the database like it’s a coworker - instant answers, zero interruptions.
Hi Product Hunt 👋
Working on a small team without a dedicated BI person I've received a number of Slack messages from coworkers about a "quick data question" or hoping I can "build a report" for them. They're well intentioned but it's incredibly distracting from my real job - building new features, fixing bugs, etc.
I realized that things could be improved by providing them access to the data. Not directly of course. They don't even know what SQL stands for. But they're familiar with ChatGPT. So I created Mahogany Chat as just that - A way for non technical users to get insights from data without bugging developers, DBA's, engineers, etc.