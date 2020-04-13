Reviews praise Basedash for making data access easy and collaborative, with fast iteration and a supportive team. Users highlight natural-language querying that simplifies digging up insights and say the product keeps improving. The free plan helps teams start quickly. Several call it a strong alternative to incumbents, with “views” useful for shared workflows. Some note high pricing and request broader data-source support (e.g., Firestore) and AI-suggested metrics. Overall sentiment is very positive: powerful, intuitive, and effective for everyday analysis despite cost concerns.

+ 7 Summarized with AI