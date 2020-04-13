Basedash
Basedash is the next-gen BI tool that lets you create dashboards and understand your customers using natural language. Connect your data source, describe the chart you want, and let AI generate the visualization. No SQL or drag-and-drop required.
Your AI Data Analyst
Basedash Agent
Answer questions, create visualizations, and surface insights on all your company's data. Unlock the power of a data analyst with the ease of ChatGPT.
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Max, founder & CEO of Basedash. We first launched @Basedash earlier this year, and now we're back with our first big update.
Today we’re launching the Basedash Agent: an AI chat agent that can answer questions, create visualizations, and surface insights on all your company's data.
The idea is simple: you ask a question in chat, and the agent does the heavy lifting—running SQL on your database, pulling context from 600+ SaaS tools (Linear, HubSpot, GitHub, Slack, and more), and returning a clear answer. When it helps, it can generate a longer report including charts and visualizations that you can pin to dashboards.
You can also add custom context about how your company works, the terminology you use, and the metrics your team cares about. The Basedash Agent takes all this into account every time you ask it a question.
There’s also a Slack integration: just mention Basedash in any channel and get answers right in Slack.
Why it’s different
- Grounded in your real, live data
- Answers can be text, reports, or visualizations—not just a snippet
- Built for teams: now anyone can chat with your business data
Ask it things like
- Which segments are trending up this week? Visualize it.
- List recent signups that best fit our ICP and explain why.
- What’s holding back activation, and which experiments should we try?
- What patterns do high-conversion workspaces share?
We’d love your feedback! Tell us the hardest question you wish your team could answer—during launch day we’ll run real prompts and share results.