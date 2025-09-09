Launched this week
Lumro
AI Agents for sales, support and more
68 followers
AI Agents for sales, support and more
68 followers
Lumro is an AI platform that enables you to create custom AI agents to handle sales, customer support, lead generation, appointment booking and more. By integrating with your existing tools like Shopify, Google Sheets, Calendly, and HubSpot, Lumro agents provide a seamless experience across multiple channels, ensuring your customers receive timely and personalized support.
Free Options
Launch tags:Customer Success•SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Dhisana AI — Cursor for Sales Teams
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted
Lumro
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We’re excited to share Lumro with you today 🚀
Over the past few months, we’ve been building Lumro with a simple mission:
👉 Help businesses deliver wonderful customer experiences with AI agents that actually do things, not just chat.
With Lumro you can:
✅ Create AI agents for sales, support, or custom use cases
✅ Train them on your website, docs, FAQs, and past conversations
✅ Connect them to the tools you already use — like Shopify, Calendly, Stripe, HubSpot, and more
✅ Capture leads naturally in chat (no forms), book appointments, update your CRM, create feedback tickets and much more, all through conversations
✅ Deploy them across multiple channels where your customers are
This is just the beginning, and we’d love your feedback, questions, or feature requests 🙌
Create your first agent here: https://lumro.co
Thanks for checking out Lumro and if you like what we’re building, your support on launch day means the world
— The Lumro Team
Congrats on the launch! Really like how you’ve framed Lumro as “agents that actually do things, not just chat”, I'd say that’s the key difference between novelty and adoption.
We’ve noticed something similar while building Escape Velocity AI (different space, more about business planning): the real value isn’t the conversation itself, but the outcomes people can trust.
Are your early adopters leaning more on Lumro for sales or for support workflows?
Lumro
@andreitudor14 Thanks so much, we really appreciate that!
For early adopters, it’s been a mix, but we’re seeing stronger pull on the support side right now. Sales is picking up too, especially around lead capture and qualification, but support is usually the first pain people want to solve.
Escape Velocity AI sounds super interesting, love the focus on outcomes people can actually trust.
@oyewale_philip That makes a lot of sense, as support pain usually screams louder than sales pain in the early days. Once people trust an agent with customer interactions, it’s probably easier for them to imagine extending it into sales workflows too.
On our side, we’ve seen something similar with planning: founders often come in thinking they want help with one narrow piece (like a financial model), but once they see it structured, they realize the same logic applies to positioning, assumptions, even go-to-market.
When you think ahead, do you see Lumro expanding deeper into sales automation or doubling down on becoming the go-to support layer first?
Lumro
@andreitudor14 Totally, support issues usually shout the loudest early on and once teams see an agent handling those well, it becomes easier to imagine it stepping into sales too.
Right now our focus is on nailing support as the foundation. Once that feels rock solid, we see a clear path into sales use cases like qualification, lead capture and more capabilities but only after proving real reliability on the support side.
@oyewale_philip Sounds exciting! Keep up the amazing work, Lumro seems to have a bright future ahead 🔥
Lumro can change the way we interact with our customers. By deploying AI agents, you can not only answer FAQs but also accept payments, collect leads, and route tickets, all without waiting for human support. Making this work 24/7 greatly improves our response rate and frees up the team to focus on the strategy.
Lumro
@wayne_appgrowing Thanks so much for the kind words 🙏 That’s exactly the vision behind Lumro, giving teams AI agents that go beyond just answering questions.
We want support and sales to feel instant and available 24/7, while freeing humans to focus on the bigger picture (strategy, growth, relationships). Really glad that came through in how you see it!