Logic automates recurring decisions and reviews. Write your process once in plain English, and automate it anywhere. From content moderation to invoice processing, Logic lets you deploy in minutes, not months.
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•No-Code
Launch Team / Built With
FirstSign: Ship with proof, not vibes — Auto-generated interviews + ICPs you can act on today.
Auto-generated interviews + ICPs you can act on today.
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm Steve, founder of Logic.
Before starting Logic, I was at Brex for a number of years and Convoy before that. I spent so much time watching Ops teams struggle with the same problem:
The teams had well-documented decision processes (fraud review, shipment routing, customer success, etc.), but automating those workflows always required undue effort spanning many teams and fighting for engineering capacity.
Even tiny changes meant tickets, prioritization, and scheduling. Ops had minimal control over their own processes.
So we built Logic to fix that.
Logic gives teams inversion of control – a way to fully own their automations for high-impact, repeatable decisions.
🧠 HOW IT WORKS
Keep your existing process. Just write (or upload) a doc describing how your team makes a decision. It can be an SOP, checklist, walkthrough, or whatever you’ve got.
Save it.
Logic instantly turns that document into a production-ready API and web app in under 60 seconds.
You get auto-generated:
✅ Tests
🔁 Version control
🧩 Integration docs
💻 A working web UI
When your process changes, simply edit the doc. Logic will update everything else automatically.
And because Logic is API-first, you can embed it anywhere: n8n, Zapier, Clay, Retool, or your own product.
⚡ REAL RESULTS FROM BETA
Over the past few months, our design partners have automated 2M+ decisions using Logic.
Garmentory went from multi-day product moderation backlogs to real-time review, cutting errors by 12x and unlocking their best quarter ever.
DroneSense reduced complex PO approvals from 30 minutes → 2 minutes
🤖 WHAT YOU CAN AUTOMATE
Moderation, data extraction, document parsing, lead scoring, fraud detection, content optimization – any common decision, research, or data extraction task your team does repeatedly.
We’re SOC 2 certified, production-ready, and have a free tier to get started.
We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built and can’t wait to see what you automate.
Looking forward to your feedback on our launch!
Turning a decision doc straight into an API and web app in under a minute is honestly crazy—editing a doc to update workflows feels like a dream for ops. Just curious how flexible the integrations are?
@cruise_chen thanks! It really often feels like magic! It's the exact tooling I wanted back when I was working with 600+ person ops teams.
In terms of integrations, right now we focus exclusively on making a great and reliable "brain" that gets exposed via the REST API. Our customers then call that API wherever they need it. Sometimes that's in their own backend services, and sometimes it's from n8n or other workflow systems.
For now, we're just focusing on getting the intelligence part clean and reliable. We rely on other systems to shuffle data to / from Logic. One nice consequence of this is that you can give ownership of just the business logic to whatever members of your team need it, and they can update it without needing to be familiar with the rest of the system.
@fmerian thank you! Really appreciate the kind words. One of the things that surprised us most with building Logic was that we initially built it for Ops, but Engineers have really really loved it too. They just come in with an idea that requires some automated intelligence, and a few seconds later get back a REST API to start calling. No need to muck around with which LLM to call or which agent framework to use. It's just idea -> start integrating.