Stop bad leads with AI-powered form filtering for businesses
Leads Ward is an intelligent AI lead filtering service that acts as an invisible bouncer for your website forms. Our AI analyzes form submissions in real-time, scoring lead quality from 1-100, and only allows genuine prospects to reach your CRM or inbox
Agnes AI
Ngl, the invisible bouncer vibe is genius—no more wasting time on junk leads gives me life lol. Super smart move by the team!
@cruise_chen Thanks! Yeah I've seen this a lot, especially when helping a friend go through all his lists and realised more than 50% were just spam/fake submissions :(
Leads Ward acts like an invisible bouncer for form submissions only letting real prospects through so I spend zero time on spam.
@bhavyaaurora I'm so happy to see you are finding it helpful! And good luck with your launch soon, looking forward to see what you're building 🚀