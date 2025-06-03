Janus (YC X25)
Launching today
Simulate Thousands of Users to Test Your AI Agents
42 followers
Janus battle-tests your AI agents to surface hallucinations, rule violations, and tool-call/performance failures. We run thousands of AI simulations against your chat/voice agents and offer custom evals for further model improvement.
Janus (YC X25)
Hi, we're Jet and Shivum, and today we're launching Janus!
AI agents are breaking in production - not because companies aren't testing, but because traditional testing doesn't match real-world complexity. Static datasets and generic benchmarks miss the edge cases, policy violations, and tool failures that actual users expose.
We built Janus because we believe the only way to truly test AI agents is with realistic human simulation at scale - AI users stress-testing AI agents.
What makes Janus different?
Unlike other platforms, we don't give you canned prompts or off-the-shelf evals. Instead, we generate thousands of synthetic AI users that:
1. Think, talk, and behave like your actual customers
2. Run thousands of realistic multi-turn conversations
3. Evaluate agents with tailored, rule-aware test cases
4. Judge fuzzy qualities like realism and response quality—not just guardrail pass/fail
5. Track regressions and improvements over time
6. Provide actionable insights from advanced judge models
This is simulation-driven testing designed for your domain - not generic playgrounds.
🧠 Our Vision
We believe human simulation will become the standard for AI agent evaluation. As agents become more sophisticated, only realistic human behavior can truly stress-test their capabilities and surface edge cases before users do.
🚀 Try Janus Today
Book a demo today and see Janus generate custom AI users for your specific business!
We rethought AI agent testing from the ground up with human simulation - let's make reliable AI agents the norm, not the exception.
Get started at withjanus.com
A lot of AI companies made powerful AI models,
but even the developers couldn't trust their results, because of halluciations, policy breaks, etc.
I hope them to sleep without worry :) Congratulations!
Janus (YC X25)
@pritraveler Thank you so much! That's exactly why we built this ourselves as well - it's so easy to ship an AI agent. But why hasn't evals and testing gotten easier as well? Janus is our passion project to help fix this!
Janus provides exactly the kind of rigorous testing AI agents need before going live. The large-scale simulations and customizable evaluations make it a powerful ally for building more reliable systems.
Janus (YC X25)
@supa_l We love to hear that! You put it perfectly - right now evals need to be fundamentally rethought as conversational AI becomes more and more important in our everyday lives.