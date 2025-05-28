Jammy Chat
Launching today
Playlists based on your facial expressions
Jammy is the fastest way to check in with yourself and shift your mood, no words needed. Just open the app, snap a selfie, and get a playlist on the spot. No journaling. No overthinking. No facial data stored. Just the music you didn’t know you needed.
Jammy turns emotional check-ins into something light, intuitive, and genuinely uplifting. Love the zero-friction approach and the respect for privacy — this feels like self-care, reimagined.