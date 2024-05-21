Hume AI

AI that understands and optimizes for human expression

Hume is a research lab and technology company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial intelligence is built to serve human goals and emotional well-being.
Octave 2 by Hume AI

Launching today
The next-generation multilingual text-to-speech model
Introducing Octave 2. What’s new: - Fluent in 11+ languages - 40% faster (<200ms latency⁠⁠) & 50% cheaper than Octave 1 - Multi-speaker conversation - More reliable pronunciation - New voice conversion & phoneme editing capabilities
Artificial IntelligenceAudio
Hey Hunters! Hume AI just released a new AI voice model called Octave 2. It’s an ultra-realistic and expressive text-to-speech model that speaks in 10+ languages. You can also clone your own voice or design a completely new one with just a prompt.