Hume AI
AI that understands and optimizes for human expression4.9•17 reviews•
638 followers
Launched on June 3rd, 2025
Launched on February 27th, 2025
Launched on December 25th, 2024
Hume AI earns praise for bringing emotional nuance to voice and multimodal interactions. Maker feedback is especially strong: makers of Break Me credit Hume’s Empathic Voice Interface for enabling adaptive, tone-aware conversations; makers of Rocket Journal say its expression tools refined their voice-to-emotion features; makers of Pearl highlight affordable, effective sentiment analysis. Users note natural voices, nuanced cue detection, and compelling conversational agents, with requests for better non-English performance and easier audio export. Occasional glitches aside, reviewers find it technically impressive and values-driven.