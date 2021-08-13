Jam
Record exactly what went wrong and share it instantly with your dev team. No more back-and-forth emails, unnecessary meeting, or confusing screenshots. Jam auto-captures technical logs, and creates developer-ready bug reports in seconds.
Hey Product Hunt, it is absolutely crazy that the state of the art process when you test your app or site on your phone and catch an issue you want to fix is to take a bunch of screenshots, airdrop them to yourself and then go through them one by one, try to remember what you were looking at, open it in preview to annotate, then upload them into individual Jira tickets.
And yet when we talk to designers and PMs at world class product companies — that’s their workflow!!
When we started Jam we wanted to help people spend a lot less time on reporting bugs. We launched a chrome extension to make it a super quick workflow on desktop. And today we’re bringing it to mobile and so excited for you to try it.
It’s a screen recorder - so when you find a bug, open Jam and hit record. Then when you’re done recording you can create a Linear ticket or a Jira ticket right from Jam, no app switching needed. The ticket Jam creates also includes metadata devs always ask for about device type, OS, battery and memory, etc, so you don’t have to spend any time writing that up.
Really excited for you to start using it to report bugs from your phone and can’t wait to hear your suggestions what you’d like to see next!
Tate-A-Tate
🚀 Congrats on the launch, Jam @thedanigrant ! 🎉 Auto-capturing logs and turning them into developer-ready bug reports is a game-changer, especially with the mobile and Chrome extension support. Love that it saves time during bug reporting, making life easier for devs and testers alike. 👍
One idea: how about adding a feature to automatically categorize or prioritize bugs based on severity? It could further streamline workflows. Can't wait to see how Jam evolves! 🙌
Manna
This sounds like a massive time-saver, especially for catching those hard-to-reproduce UI glitches! I’ve wasted so much time stitching screenshots together. Does the screen recording feature automatically blur potentially sensitive user data like text inputs or profile pictures, or do we need to handle that manually?