Intervo is the open-source platform for creating sophisticated phone call, voice and chat AI agents. Go beyond the limitations of closed platforms like ChatBase and Retell.AI to instantly assist customers qualify leads, handle support and do a whole lot more!
Hey everyone,
Manjunath here, one of the makers of Intervo. To be honest, I'm both incredibly excited and terrified to be launching on PH this today. We’ve been living and breathing this project for the last 6 months, so sharing it with you all is a huge moment for us.
So, why another AI tool? Honestly, Intervo started out of pure frustration.
The backstory.
We are the team that built CodeDesign.ai - an AI website builder. We are a small team of 6. We were trying to code, sell, and market... all while handling every single customer question at the same time.
Sometimes leads were going cold overnight because we couldn't respond after 6 PM. Simple questions took hours to answer. It felt like we were letting our customers down, and it sucked.
We looked for a tool, but everything felt. wrong. Either it was a restrictive black box that cost a fortune, or it was just a dumb chatbot that couldn't do anything but point to an FAQ page.
We just wanted an assistant that could actually help. One we could train on our own stuff, that could handle real phone calls, and that we could actually trust to represent us well. We couldn't find it, so we decided to build it. And being developers, we had to make it open-source. We hate being locked in, so we’d never do that to anyone else.
Okay, so what can you actually do with Intervo?
Build an agent without the headache: You literally just write a prompt describing what you want it to do. "You're a friendly assistant for a hotel, your job is to book rooms and answer questions about amenities." Done.
Make it smart with YOUR data: This is my favorite part. Just dump in your PDFs, website links, text files—whatever. It learns your business so it doesn't give dumb, generic answers.
Pick a voice that doesn't sound like a robot: We hooked it up with ElevenLabs and Azure so you can find a voice that fits your brand and actually sounds human.
Deploy as a website widget or as a phone assistant via Twilio. You can do a whole lot with the widget which has AI chat & voice mode. You can also handle incoming and outgoing calls with Twilio.
It's actually open-source: I mean it. Tweak it, connect it to anything with webhooks, host it yourself if you want. No games, no vendor lock-in.
We're a small team, and we need you. We're a couple of people in a Discord server trying to build something cool. (feel free to join us there): https://discord.com/invite/paFJtW8fkZ
When you give feedback, you're talking directly to us, the people writing the code.
We're already working on deeper integrations and smarter agent abilities, but your feedback will decide what we build next. If you have a minute to check it out, we'd be over the moon. Any and all feedback—the good, the bad, the "why on earth didn't you do this?"—is exactly what we need right now.
Thanks so much for your time.
Cheers,
Manjunath
Hey everyone, @hakhil_nizeem here.
@manjunath_m1 has shared our origin story. I will just give you a peek through of what's next
Before that, a huge shoutout and thank you to our early customers. We found you on reddit, and you’ve trusted us before we even hit launch, and your real-world feedback has been invaluable in shaping our roadmap.
Our vision is to evolve Intervo from a conversational partner into an autonomous team member that gets things done. Here’s what that will look like in the near future:
Closing the Loop: We’re building deep integrations for your calendar, CRM and much more. Your agent won't just find a lead, it will book the meeting and create the deal in your pipeline, eliminating that painful manual follow-up.
Meeting Customers Everywhere: We're bringing the full Intervo experience voice & chat to WhatsApp. Be instantly available and responsive on the platform over a billion people use every day.
Automating at Scale: For businesses with higher volume, we're developing robust workflows like automated confirmation calls for bookings or appointments. Think of it as intelligent, operational heavy lifting that frees up your team.
These aren't just features; they're the building blocks for our ultimate goal, enabling any business to build and deploy an entire AI workforce.
This launch is the fuel for that future. I'd genuinely love to hear from you in the comments which of these areas would have the biggest impact on your business?
Thanks for helping us build this.
Tidyread
Congratulations on the launch! 🎉 The ability to deploy Intervo as a phone assistant is intriguing. How does it handle complex customer queries that require nuanced understanding? It’s exciting to see how it can integrate with existing CRM systems for seamless operations. Keep up the great work!
@jaredl
Thanks so much for the support!
It can handle complex queries with workflows. You can create subagents with workflow that can handle complex queries.
We are introducing tooling as well with which, you can connect with CRM. Coming soon!