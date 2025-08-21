Launching today
Incerto
The AI Copilot for Databases
73 followers
Incerto is an AI-native Copilot for databases. Using context-aware agents, it turns natural language into tasks — like writing queries, schema changes, or moving data — boosting dev productivity 10x with 90% less manual work.
Free
Launch Team / Built With
Incerto
Hey 👋 everyone!
Shiva here, Co-Founder of Incerto. Think of Incerto like "Cursor for databases" — a copilot to interact and work on databases.
🚀 Why are we building this?
There’s no true AI-native database tool built from the ground up with AI Agents at its core — and the few that exist still lack the right context to generate correct queries.
Working with a database isn’t just about connecting AI — it’s about understanding schemas, tables, indexes, workloads, and business use cases.
Current tools either miss real context or suffer from context bloat.
🔧 What can you do?
Perform everyday database tasks — from writing and optimising queries to creating schemas, adding data, and managing indexes.
Automate changes e.g., split a column into a new table, validate data, and build the right indexes.
Troubleshoot issues e.g., investigate "Why is memory high between 9–10 AM every day?"
Speed up workflows, add business templates to auto-create schemas, seed data, or generate queries for APIs.
👩💻 Who is it for?
Developers, DBAs, Data Engineers — anyone who works with databases.
Teams that want to automate repetitive tasks (write/optimise queries, move data, change schemas etc).
Anyone who’s said things like:
"Why is this AI creating a `users` table? Our `users` table is completely different."
"I just wanted to split a column, why did it break my schema?"
"I copied this query from ChatGPT, but it doesn’t even run on my DB."
🤔 "Is this just another Text-2-SQL?"
Nope. SQL generation is only one small part. In fact, we like to call it "Text-to-Task":
You define a task in natural language.
Our agents gather the right context.
They collaborate to complete the task end-to-end.
🔒 Security Concerns?
Runs locally — no data sent to our servers.
Only outbound calls are to LLM providers.
Database credentials are stored securely (hashed locally).
✅ How to try it?
👉 Download from our website - https://incerto.in/
🎥 Watch the installation demo - https://youtu.be/AZx8VrAP838
💬 Ask us anything below, we’ll be here all day.
Got a use case in mind? Drop it in comments, we’ll help you build it.
🙏 Thank you, Product Hunt community!
Incerto
Voicely
Incerto
Incerto
Hey PH 👋
I’m Yagyansh, Co-Founder of Incerto. Super excited to be here today for our launch!
While Shiva shared the what and why of Incerto, I’ll keep this short: I’m here all day to answer your questions, brainstorm use cases, and hear your thoughts.
Your feedback means a lot to us—it’s how we’ll shape Incerto into something genuinely useful for developers, DBAs, and data teams.
Would love your support and can’t wait to hear what you think 🙏
Agnes AI
Dang, love the “Text-to-Task” approach—making databases actually understand my weird requests without breaking stuff is a game changer. Curious if you’re planning team workflows next?