Incerto

The AI Copilot for Databases

Incerto is an AI-native Copilot for databases. Using context-aware agents, it turns natural language into tasks — like writing queries, schema changes, or moving data — boosting dev productivity 10x with 90% less manual work.
Shiva Pundir
Maker
Hey 👋 everyone!

Shiva here, Co-Founder of Incerto. Think of Incerto like "Cursor for databases" — a copilot to interact and work on databases.

🚀 Why are we building this?

  • There’s no true AI-native database tool built from the ground up with AI Agents at its core — and the few that exist still lack the right context to generate correct queries.

  • Working with a database isn’t just about connecting AI — it’s about understanding schemas, tables, indexes, workloads, and business use cases.

  • Current tools either miss real context or suffer from context bloat.

We’re changing that — because CONTEXT IS EVERYTHING (and we take care of it).

🔧 What can you do?

  • Perform everyday database tasks — from writing and optimising queries to creating schemas, adding data, and managing indexes.

  • Automate changes e.g., split a column into a new table, validate data, and build the right indexes.

  • Troubleshoot issues e.g., investigate "Why is memory high between 9–10 AM every day?"

  • Speed up workflows, add business templates to auto-create schemas, seed data, or generate queries for APIs.

In short: everything you do with a database today, just faster and easier.

👩‍💻 Who is it for?

  • Developers, DBAs, Data Engineers — anyone who works with databases.

  • Teams that want to automate repetitive tasks (write/optimise queries, move data, change schemas etc).

  • Anyone who’s said things like:

    • "Why is this AI creating a `users` table? Our `users` table is completely different."

    • "I just wanted to split a column, why did it break my schema?"

    • "I copied this query from ChatGPT, but it doesn’t even run on my DB."

🤔 "Is this just another Text-2-SQL?"

Nope. SQL generation is only one small part. In fact, we like to call it "Text-to-Task":

  • You define a task in natural language.

  • Our agents gather the right context.

  • They collaborate to complete the task end-to-end.

🔒 Security Concerns?

Runs locally — no data sent to our servers.

  • Only outbound calls are to LLM providers.

  • Database credentials are stored securely (hashed locally).

✅ How to try it?

👉 Download from our website - https://incerto.in/

🎥 Watch the installation demo - https://youtu.be/AZx8VrAP838

💬 Ask us anything below, we’ll be here all day.

Got a use case in mind? Drop it in comments, we’ll help you build it.

🙏 Thank you, Product Hunt community!

Yagyansh Bhatia
Maker

Hey PH 👋

I’m Yagyansh, Co-Founder of Incerto. Super excited to be here today for our launch!

While Shiva shared the what and why of Incerto, I’ll keep this short: I’m here all day to answer your questions, brainstorm use cases, and hear your thoughts.

Your feedback means a lot to us—it’s how we’ll shape Incerto into something genuinely useful for developers, DBAs, and data teams.

Would love your support and can’t wait to hear what you think 🙏

Cruise Chen

Dang, love the “Text-to-Task” approach—making databases actually understand my weird requests without breaking stuff is a game changer. Curious if you’re planning team workflows next?