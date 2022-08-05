Astra Security has built a one-of-a-kind continuous pentest platform, which is trusted by 1000+ companies across 70+ countries, including startups to Fortune 100. Astra’s mission is to become a single source of security and trust between organizations that share sensitive information. Astra’s PTaaS capabilities help customers perform pentests at scale for various target types, including web apps, mobile apps, network, LLMs, etc. The company is CREST-accredited, CERT empaneled, and a PCI ASV.
Astra’s Trust Center is a customizable hub to showcase your real-time security posture. With AI-assisted creation, it makes it easy to build, maintain, and share security practices, certifications, and compliance updates.
Astra Trust Center is a continuous, public security hub that lets companies share live security posture, compliance certifications, and scan results in one branded space, no PDFs, no delays.
Startups that need to prove credibility and compliance (SOC 2, ISO, GDPR, HIPAA) quickly to win deals.
Existing Astra customers running PTaaS, API, Cloud, or Web App scans who want to showcase proof of security to their own customers.
B2B SaaS & enterprises are tired of endless vendor questionnaires and procurement delays.
Instead of static documents or hidden portals, Astra Trust Center offers live, verifiable security proof. Continuous scans, automated updates, and a one-click Trust Seal turn compliance from a checkbox into a growth engine speeding sales cycles and boosting buyer confidence.
🔄 Continuous scans & automated updates – security posture stays fresh in real time.
✅ Compliance proof in one place – SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA & more.
🔗 Trust Seal – embed a badge on your site, product pages, or sales decks that links to live proof.
🎨 Custom branding & domain – your logo, colours, and URL, not ours.
🕹 Full control of visibility – choose what to share: posture, assessments, APIs monitored, FAQs.
⚡ AI-assisted setup – generate and publish your Trust Center in minutes.
Buyers don’t just want promises; they want instant proof of security. Astra Trust Center makes that proof effortless and shareable, helping teams build trust and close deals faster.
👉 https://www.getastra.com/astra-trust-center
Trust without validation, is just a claim. Proud to be putting out Trust Center, which validates security posture in real time. Excited for this 🚀
So excited to finally launch Astra Trust Center!
It’s built to help teams showcase their security posture transparently, without endless email threads or document chases.
Super proud of the team for bringing this to life and can’t wait to hear what you think! 💙