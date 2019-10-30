Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.4.7•26 reviews•50 shoutouts•
1.7K followers
We’re on a journey to advance and democratize artificial intelligence through open source and open science.
1.7K followers
We’re on a journey to advance and democratize artificial intelligence through open source and open science.
Launched on June 6th, 2025
Launched on May 16th, 2025
Launched on April 11th, 2025
Many accessible database and machine learning models
Its ability to process video, images, and text makes it a versatile choice for AI-driven applications.
AISheets looks like an amazing bridge between everyday workflows and powerful AI tools! Love how it brings the strength of Hugging Face models into a familiar spreadsheet format — super accessible and endlessly useful.