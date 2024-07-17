Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Excel Dashboard Ai
Excel Dashboard Ai
From Data to Report with Ai in seconds
Visit
Upvote 12
75% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Discover Excel Dashboard Ai, a powerful Ai data assistant. Instantly transform Excel files into data dashboards and analysis reports in seconds. Save hours of data analysis and report writing time, and boost your productivity!🚀
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
by
Excel Dashboard Ai
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Excel Dashboard Ai
From Data to Report with Ai in seconds
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Excel Dashboard Ai by
Excel Dashboard Ai
was hunted by
Alex | ExcelDashboard.ai
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alex | ExcelDashboard.ai
and
alvin
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
Excel Dashboard Ai
is not rated yet. This is Excel Dashboard Ai's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report