Launching today
Gelt.dev
AI agents build, run, & deploy your next full-stack app
23 followers
AI agents build, run, & deploy your next full-stack app
23 followers
With Gelt, you can prompt, run, and deploy full-stack web apps in minutes - no setup or coding needed. Fully Agent-powered, production-ready, and up to 40% cheaper than competitors. Pay per message, integrate Stripe and more in one click, and deploy instantly.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Vibe coding
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
Gelt.dev
👋 Hey everyone - I’m Etai, I’m 16, love to code, and most importantly, I’m the creator of Gelt.dev. I’m super excited to finally share what I’ve been building over the past few months!
tl;dr: Gelt.dev is like Bolt.new / v0 / Lovable - but it’s truly agent-powered.
Imagine an AI agent that doesn't just write code, but has access to a full dev environment: a terminal, a file system, and the ability to call APIs. It can build, debug, and deploy full-stack apps autonomously, all in your browser.
Here’s what makes Gelt special:
🕵️♀️ Our own AI agent - on par with Claude Code and Codex, optimized for full-stack generation
⚙️ Zero setup: build, test, and deploy apps instantly
🧠 Powerful models: Select between Claude 4.5 Sonnet/Haiku, GPT-5 Codex, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and GLM 4.6
💅 Production-ready results: stunning UI, clean code, no manual edits needed
🌐 100% in-browser: prompt → deploy, no installs or configs
💸 Up to 40% cheaper than competitors - Gelt charges by the message, not tokens
✨ Higher output quality: fewer model errors, smoother UX, better results
We’ve been working hard to make AI development truly amazing - not just autocomplete.
Can’t wait to see what you all build with it and hear your thoughts! 🚀
👉 Try it free at gelt.dev
Follow the launch on X: @gelt_dev
Theysaid
This is seriously impressive, Etai. Also love that you’re doing this at 16 that’s inspiring. The pay-per-message model and multi-model flexibility (Claude, GPT-5, Gemini, etc.) are smart touches too
Gelt.dev