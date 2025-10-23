Launching today
Gammacode

Gammacode

Web and Terminal agents that scan, fix, and ship secure code

Gammacode is an Web and Agentic CLI for SMBs and Developers to ship secure code faster. AI agents scan repos for vulnerabilities, then auto-fix security issues, bugs, and tech debt in secure sandboxes and through github actions reducing risks by 50%.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceSecurity
Yuvakiran Arthala
Maker
Hey Product Hunt!

I’m Yuvakiran Arthala, founder of Gammacode. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve been building with you all today! 🙌

The Problem

AI coding tools are great at generating code, but not so great at keeping it secure. Developers end up with:

  • Vulnerable code sneaking into production

  • Late-night bug hunts and patch fixes

  • Endless manual reviews and growing tech debt

We kept thinking: What if AI could help you write secure code from the start and even fix issues on its own?

The Solution (Gammacode)

Gammacode is an AI Code Intelligence Platform for Developer and SMBs that helps you:

  • Generate production-ready, secure code from the web and CLI

  • Scan, detect, and fix vulnerabilities automatically

  • Ship code 40% faster without compromising security

Why It’s Different

Unlike other AI coding tools, Gammacode puts privacy and security first:

  • Zero indexing - your code stays on your machine

  • Zero-knowledge architecture - we never store or train on your code

  • Model-agnostic - use Gemini, Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or even local models

  • Integrated security scanners - no third-party tools required

  • Supports web interface for non tech users and runs in local.

It’s AI that codes with you, not over you.

Who It’s For

Gammacode is built for developers, SMBs, and startups who:

  • Want to write and ship secure code faster

  • Need real-time vulnerability insights

  • Are tired of manual code reviews and repetitive debugging

Core Features & Benefits

Agentic CLI (Terminal)

Type what you want to build → get production-ready APIs, components, and tests instantly.

Benefit: Save hours of boilerplate work and focus on creativity.

Security & Code Scanner

Automatically detect vulnerabilities, code smells, inefficiencies, and missing docstrings.

Benefit: Catch security issues early before they ever reach production.

GC Runners (Autonomous Agents)

Comment /gc or /gammacode on any GitHub issue → AI clones your repo, fixes the issue, and submits a pull request.

Benefit: Fix bugs and tech debt while you sleep.

Security First

  • Code stays in isolated sandboxes

  • We don't index your codebase for any use-case

  • No training on your codebase

  • SOC 2 compliance in progress

Use Cases

  • Write secure, efficient code directly from your terminal

  • Audit and clean up old codebases automatically

  • Trigger autonomous issue fixes in GitHub

  • Reduce manual review time and tech debt backlog

🎁 Special Launch Offer

50% off any subscription using code GCPH50 🎉

👉 Try it now: https://gammacode.dev

Refer docs: https://docs.gammacode.dev

We’d love to hear:

  • What you think about the Agentic Terminal and GC Runners

  • Your biggest pain points with current AI coding tools

  • Any ideas on what we should build next

Big thanks in advance to the Product Hunt team and community for your support and feedback.

Let’s ship secure code faster, together!

Rohan Chaubey
Hunter

@yuvakiran_arthala Thrilled to hunt Gammacode today!

How I met the makers?

@sujish_jangra made intros to Yuvakiran. I was instantly impressed with the pain points it solves and the overall craft quality of the product.

What Gammacode does?

Explaining you with an analogy:

Gammacode is like a mechanic for your code. Imagine your code is a big race car... fast, cool, but full of tiny hidden problems. Gammacode zooms in, finds all the loose bolts, squeaky parts and leaks. Then it fixes them automatically in a safe garage before the race even starts.

So your car (ahem, code) runs faster, safer and doesn’t crash halfway through. :D

Why I endorse it?

Here's what impressed me:

  • The problem and solution

  • The craft quality of the product

  • Founder's vision

If you're a dev, give it a spin! :)

Yuvakiran Arthala
Maker

Thanks so much for the kind words and for hunting us on Product Hunt! 🙏

Really appreciate you taking the time to understand what we're building and sharing it with your network. The mechanic analogy is spot-on – that's exactly the experience we're going for!

Means a lot coming from you, especially after our conversation. Your feedback and insights have been super valuable.

And big thanks to @sujish_jangra for making the intro! 🙌

Would love to hear what you (and others) think as you use it more. Always happy to chat about what we can improve or what features would be most helpful.

Nuseir Yassin

This is the kind of AI I’ve been waiting for. Everyone’s focused on code generation, but security is where things actually break. Congrats @yuvakiran_arthala on the launch!

Yuvakiran Arthala
Maker

@nuseir_yassin1 Yassin Wow, this means a lot coming from you ! 🙏

You're absolutely right – the entire industry is obsessed with code generation, but security is where real damage happens. We saw too many teams drowning in vulnerabilities with no good way to fix them at scale.

Kumar Abhishek

Congrats on the launch! 👏 The other day I was actually think why developer tools only find issues, not fix them. Seems this is solving it.

Nilesh Thengde
Maker

@zerotox hey Thanks Abhishek, we though the same and built it for you

Himani Sah

40% faster and secure? If those benchmarks hold up in real-world tests, you’re solving one of the biggest dev headaches out there. How did you measure the efficiency? BTW, congrats!!!

Odeth N
Does it generate tests automatically for the fixes it makes?
Nilesh Thengde
Maker

@odeth_negapatan1 we can make it possible for you.

Abdul Rehman
Are we promising devs will not spend weekends doing manual code review? this might actually give them their life back 😂 Grats on launching 🙌🏻
Kate Ramakaieva

congrats team! how does Gammacode compare to something like GitHub Copilot or Qoder? Are you focused more on security or code quality overall?

