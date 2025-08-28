Launching today
fwt. axis
6 habits that power balanced living
32 followers
6 habits that power balanced living
32 followers
A battle-tested habit tracking app for digital minimalists with an Apple Watch and a burning desire to flourish in life.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Apple Watch•Health & Fitness
Launch Team
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
fwt. axis
Wondering what kind of data it can track, including private data?
Using a large amount of data to serve our lives is definitely a great idea!
fwt. axis
@cyrusandrew axis represents a habit tracking framework I've constructed over the period of 2,5 years. It tracks habit completion for every day for 6 habits that are in the framework (Rise, Move, Frog, Play, Bond, Next). As part of the Next habit, you can track Mindful Session and State of Mind so that you are able to receive more insights directly inside Apple Health app.
Additionally, on days when Next habit is paused, you have the option to check in with your mood too (without an evening reflection).
Happy to answer further if you have more questions!
minimalist phone: creating folders
Can we also add reading books? 👀
fwt. axis
@busmark_w_nika app focuses on the 3 main areas of life (Move for health, Play for wealth and Bond for relationships) + Rise (waking up at the right time), Frog (doing the toughest thing first thing in the morning) and Next (evening reflection + planning for next day). Together, they represent a habit tracking framework that I've personally used for the past 2,5 years. Reading books is more niche but if it sets the rhythm for your daily life, then it could make sense to add that too. Would be curious to hear!