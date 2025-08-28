Launching today
6 habits that power balanced living

A battle-tested habit tracking app for digital minimalists with an Apple Watch and a burning desire to flourish in life.
I am an analog-first human being. There are cases when I don't have my paper journal with me or I need more insight into data that I've captured over time. This is where compute comes in handy. I thought there were already too many habit tracking apps but it turned out I needed to build one myself. One that would allow me to glance at my balance and track Apple Health data directly from the wrist.
Wondering what kind of data it can track, including private data?

Using a large amount of data to serve our lives is definitely a great idea!

@cyrusandrew axis represents a habit tracking framework I've constructed over the period of 2,5 years. It tracks habit completion for every day for 6 habits that are in the framework (Rise, Move, Frog, Play, Bond, Next). As part of the Next habit, you can track Mindful Session and State of Mind so that you are able to receive more insights directly inside Apple Health app.

Additionally, on days when Next habit is paused, you have the option to check in with your mood too (without an evening reflection).

Happy to answer further if you have more questions!

Can we also add reading books? 👀

@busmark_w_nika app focuses on the 3 main areas of life (Move for health, Play for wealth and Bond for relationships) + Rise (waking up at the right time), Frog (doing the toughest thing first thing in the morning) and Next (evening reflection + planning for next day). Together, they represent a habit tracking framework that I've personally used for the past 2,5 years. Reading books is more niche but if it sets the rhythm for your daily life, then it could make sense to add that too. Would be curious to hear!

