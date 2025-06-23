Folderly AI
Launching today
AI-generated emails that hit the inbox and get replies
13 followers
Generate high-performing cold email sequences with AI. One-click creation based on your offer, audience, and goals. Spam-checked and ready to send. Try Folderly AI now!
Folderly
Jupitrr
Congrats on the launch @belkins I love what you guys are doing and I gave it shot.
Honest opinion: I think the quality of the emails are not that great. Maybe I was using it wrong as I did not provide too much context, however, the email AI wrote directly jumps to my offering. Also, one feature that I think users will love is getting context from prospect's social profile. Example: I give the linkedin profie to AI, it crawls it and adds some context about the prospect in the email like "Hey John, I came across you recent Linkedin post about SEO and I agree with all you points except...." or as simple as "Hey John, we went to the same university..." - this adds some personalization to the email and it is something that I can't get from Gmail's email writer as well.
Again, I loved Folderly AI and saving it in my bookmarks to use later.
Folderly