Launching today
Envelope
First AI agent for event planning
9 followers
First AI agent for event planning
9 followers
Describe your event and get a stunning registration page, invites & more – instantly. Edit details in an intuitive builder while AI does the heavy lifting. Perfect for individuals and teams who want professional events without juggling tools.
Free Options
Launch tags:Events•Ticketing•Event marketing
Launch Team
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Marek, co-founder of Envelope — the Cursor for event planning.
Most event tools make you start from scratch: blank dashboards, endless setup, and a stack of integrations. With Envelope, you just describe your event in plain English and it’s ready in seconds ✨
Example:
And boom, you get a working event: page, registration form, and branded emails. From there, you’re in control. 🚀
Here’s what you can do with Envelope today:
Smart event setup: From one sentence to a full working event.
Intuitive visual builder: Refine designs, layouts, and content.
Emailing platform: Send invites, reminders, tickets to a targeted audience.
Smart insights: Track and analyze guest engagement as your event evolves.
The result? An event platform that feels less like “software” and more like a partner by your side.
🎁 We’re offering the first 3 months free so you can try Envelope risk-free and see the difference for yourself.
Join us on this journey → envelope.so 💌
We’d love your thoughts and feedback in the comments!