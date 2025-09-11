Launching today
First AI agent for event planning

Describe your event and get a stunning registration page, invites & more – instantly. Edit details in an intuitive builder while AI does the heavy lifting. Perfect for individuals and teams who want professional events without juggling tools.
Launch tags:
EventsTicketingEvent marketing
Hey Product Hunt! 👋

I’m Marek, co-founder of Envelope — the Cursor for event planning.

Most event tools make you start from scratch: blank dashboards, endless setup, and a stack of integrations. With Envelope, you just describe your event in plain English and it’s ready in seconds ✨

Example:

“A conference in Chicago for 300 guests with a registration page, RSVP invites, tickets, and reminder emails.”

And boom, you get a working event: page, registration form, and branded emails. From there, you’re in control. 🚀

Here’s what you can do with Envelope today:

  • Smart event setup: From one sentence to a full working event.

  • Intuitive visual builder: Refine designs, layouts, and content.

  • Emailing platform: Send invites, reminders, tickets to a targeted audience.

  • Smart insights: Track and analyze guest engagement as your event evolves.

The result? An event platform that feels less like “software” and more like a partner by your side.

🎁 We’re offering the first 3 months free so you can try Envelope risk-free and see the difference for yourself.

Join us on this journey → envelope.so 💌

We’d love your thoughts and feedback in the comments!