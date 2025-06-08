EmotionSense Pro
Launching today
Privacy-first emotion AI for Google Meet in real time
20 followers
EmotionSense Pro is a Chrome extension that detects real-time emotions in Google Meet using AI—without sending data to servers. Ideal for UX researchers, recruiters, and educators seeking ethical, local emotion analytics.
RawuserAI - Transform Your Website
RightNow AI
Real-time emotion detection with full local processing is both powerful and privacy-conscious. A thoughtful tool for professionals who want deeper insight without compromising trust.