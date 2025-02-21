RightNow AI

RightNow AI

#1 GPU AI Code Editor

4.848 reviews

1.1K followers

Visit website
RightNow AI is the #1 GPU AI code editor. It combines GPU profiling, benchmarking, AI optimization, GPU virtualization, and a full GPU emulator in one environment to help developers analyze and optimize CUDA code faster
This is the 5th launch from RightNow AI. View more

RightNow AI Code Editor

Launching today
The first GPU-native code editor with AI
RightNow AI is the first CUDA-native code editor. It brings real-time GPU profiling, AI optimization, GPU virtualization, and a full emulator into one environment, helping developers build faster and more efficient CUDA applications
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
RightNow AI Code Editor gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsTech
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Jaber Jaber
Maker
📌
GPU programming has always been harder than it should be. Debugging is painful, tuning kernels is slow, and most tools only scratch the surface RightNow AI is the first GPU-native code editor with AI. It combines real GPU profiling, a full emulator, and hardware-aware optimization in one environment. Give it a try, and if there are specific features you want for GPU development, join our Discord https://discord.com/invite/sSJqg... and let us know:D
Osama Jaber
Maker
@jaber23 cool cool cool
Cruise Chen

GPU-native code editing with real-time profiling? That's super cool! I’ve spent hours juggling tools for CUDA optimization—having it all in one place will save so much time. want to check if the AI can suggest better memory management too?

Youssef Abdelwahed

Congrats for the launch! wish you best of success.