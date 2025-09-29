Launching today
Dreamlit AI
Vibe code email automation using plain english
Send beautiful, branded, and professional automated emails by vibe coding your email workflows.
Hey ProductHunters ✌️ Ajay here, cofounder & CEO of Dreamlit.
🖼️ Picture this...
You vibe coded your MVP. It works. You’re excited.
Then you get your first real user.
The emails don’t send. The auth breaks. You’re debugging code you didn’t write and don’t understand. You get lost in technical jargon when looking to integrate traditional platforms to add critical functionality like email.
This is where 90% of vibe-coded apps die.
Andrew and I watched this pattern repeat 100+ times. Talented non-technical founders with great ideas, stuck because their AI-generated code hit production reality.
We’re not teaching you to code. We’re building infrastructure that makes vibe-coded apps actually work.
And we're starting with vibe email.
⚡ What Dreamlit can do for you
Dreamlit helps you vibe code your app's automated emails so you can send beautiful, branded, and professional emails to your users simply by chatting with AI.
This is how easy it is:
Connect your database.
Describe what you want in plain English.
Review and hit Publish.
Ex.
Dreamlit builds the entire workflow, from trigger to delivery, with beautiful, professionally written emails out of the box.
We are taking our 20+ years of AI and software engineering experience to power your notification engine so you can focus on your ideas.
🔥 Broadcasts. Auth emails. Growth sequences. Analytics. Everything baked into a single platform.
Start for FREE, pay $20 when you scale. One-click to setup. Perfect for apps built on Supabase.
🫡 Both Andrew and I will be here today for your questions and thoughts on the product. We'd love to hear your feedback, questions, and your experience setting up and sending email for your app!
Muku.ai
@ajay_sohmshetty Congrats on Dreamlit! Vibe-coded apps die on email—fixing auth, broadcasts, and growth sequences with plain English is a massive unlock. If this ships as easy as it reads, you’ll save launch day for a lot of founders. Let’s go.
Also, check out our awesome promo video: The Way of Email ft. Austin Nasso
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
Super excited to bring Dreamlit AI (one of the companies I am v bullish about and an advisor to] to the wider tech & startup community today!
Here's the thing that nobody's talking about:
Vibe coding tools like Lovable and Bolt are incredible. They let non-technical founders ship apps in hours instead of months. It's genuinely amazing.
But here's how fast things can go sideways:
Hour 1: Your app goes live. You're celebrating 🎉
Hour 3: Five people signed up. None got confirmation emails.
Hour 8: Someone tries password reset. It fails. They leave.
Hour 24: You're reading SendGrid/Resend documentation, completely confused.
Your launch day just became a debugging nightmare.
I felt this pain personally during my builds as tools like SendGrid and Resend still felt more developer centric vs truly vibe coding friendly.
Ajay and Andrew built Dreamlit because they saw too many solid products sabotaged by email infrastructure that should've just worked from day one.
So they built Dreamlit to solve this exact problem.
Here's how it works:
Connect your Supabase account and from there you literally just describe what you want in plain English:
>"Send a welcome email when users sign up"
>"Ping me on Slack when someone upgrades"
>"Send a reminder if they haven't completed onboarding"
Dreamlit builds the entire thing - triggers, workflows, beautifully designed emails - and deploys it. Production-ready. No code required.
Why I love this:
The vibe coding movement is about making software creation accessible to everyone. But that promise breaks down the moment you need basic infrastructure like emails. Dreamlit extends that same "describe it and ship it" magic to your entire notification layer.
The Dreamlit team is here all day! Drop your questions, share your email horror stories, or let them know what you'd vibe code next 🙌