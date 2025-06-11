Dia Browser
Launching today
The AI browser where you can chat with your tabs
70 followers
Dia is the AI browser from The Browser Company. Chat with your tabs, write in your own voice, learn and plan faster, shop, and more — all with privacy that you control.
Raycast
Dia is now available in beta for @Arc members.
Just sign in using your Arc credentials, and you'll get access.
You can download Dia from here.
Currently available on Apple macOS 14+ with M1 chips or later.
Create a new Dia account using the email linked to your Arc account.
How does The Browser Company plan to compete with dominant AI browsers like Chrome and Edge, given their massive market share and advanced AI features? Also, what support will be offered to Arc users now that new features are discontinued in favor of Dia?
minimalist phone: creating folders
Signed up for the waitlist. 🤞👀 Wish the team a successful launch.