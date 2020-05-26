Reviews praise its speed, strong ad/tracker blocking, and clean UX, with many longtime users calling it their daily driver. Makers of BLACKBOX AI, Buildpad, and Inforida highlight trust in the team, a useful search API, and noticeable performance/security gains for their platform. Users also like easy migration from Chrome and privacy-first defaults. Common gripes: inconsistent Brave Rewards payouts, occasional settings resets or sync quirks, limited plugin compatibility, and rare glitches with calls/screen sharing. Overall sentiment is highly positive for privacy-focused browsing.

+ 179 Summarized with AI