The Brave Privacy Browser is your fast, free, and safe private web browser with ad blocker and pop-up blocker. Privately browse and search the internet without being tracked by advertisers, malware and pop-ups.
Your search engine is now a chat
Ask Brave
Ask Brave is a new interface from Brave that unifies AI chat and web search. Get comprehensive, grounded answers and follow up with questions in a single, privacy-first conversation. Available on any browser.
Hi everyone!
Brave brings a significant new feature to its search experience: Ask Brave. It's a new interface that unifies AI chat with traditional search results, giving you a comprehensive AI answer and all the actionable links in one place. No more jumping between a chatbot and a search page.
There are several ways to access it:
If Brave is your default search engine, just end any query in the address bar with a double question mark (??)
On search.brave.com, click the "Ask" button on the homepage or switch to the "Ask" tab on any search results page.
You can also go straight to the feature's dedicated page.
Natural language is quietly replacing the old logic of search engines. You don't search, you just ask.