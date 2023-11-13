Most browsers create tab chaos. Floutwork fixes it. With AI assistants, tasks, notes, and calendar built right in, you can go from 70 tabs to 7 — turning your browser into the workspace where work feels effortless.
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m the founder of Floutwork — the Smart Browser for Work.
What it is:
Think of it as an evolution of the browser - built not just to load pages, but to organize your entire workday.
With AI assistants, tasks, notes, and calendar built right in, you can go from 70 tabs to 7 and finally work in a flow that feels effortless.
Why it matters:
Work on the web is broken.
The average knowledge worker uses 30+ SaaS apps a day. In a traditional browser, that means an endless cycle of opening/closing tabs, losing context, and fighting clutter. Productivity tools live in separate apps, so you’re constantly switching between tabs, Slack, task managers, and calendars. The result? Stress, distractions, and drained focus.
How Floutwork fixes this:
We’ve re-imagined the browser from the ground up - blending productivity, organization, and AI into one workspace.
Tabs organized by design → Tabs are grouped automatically by app or project, so you only see what matters right now. Switching contexts is as easy as clicking the left nav.
AI, built in → Switch between OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, or Perplexity without leaving your workflow. Create mini-assistants (your own custom prompts with superpowers) and use them directly alongside your work.
Tasks that fit your flow → Save any tab as a task to revisit later, turn Slack messages or Jira tickets into to-dos, and connect your calendar so Floutwork auto-schedules time to get them done.
Notes that power your work → Keep notes side-by-side with your web apps. Clip text from any page, store AI instructions to personalize your chats, and even @mention notes directly in conversations with AI.
Productivity metrics, finally visible → See time spent by app, tasks completed, focus sessions, and your daily timeline. What Apple Watch did for fitness, Floutwork does for productivity.
Now you can:
Go from 70 chaotic tabs to 7 organized spaces
Plan your day without leaving your browser
Use AI assistants that know your context
Track your work like an Apple Watch tracks fitness
Who it’s for:
Professionals who use the browser for their livelihood
Knowledge workers drowning in tabs
Freelancers who want a focused, organized workspace
If you need:
A browser that helps you work better, not just browse
A single place for tabs, tasks, notes, calendar, and AI
Productivity insights in the tool you already spend all day in
This is for you.
Here’s a quick Loom demo with a few highlights so you can see how it works in action: Demo Video
AppStruct
Looks great, Huge congratulations on the launch! Good luck!!
Floutwork
Floutwork
MagiScan AI 3D Scanner app
I recommend this app because it transforms your browser into a fully functional workspace without the clutter!
Floutwork is the perfect solution for those who always have 50+ tabs open. Built-in AI assistants, tasks, notes, and a calendar make it more than just a browser, but a smart productivity hub.
Floutwork
Floutwork
Integrity
@daniel_sudhindaran1 nice concept! good luck, guys!
Floutwork
minimalist phone: creating folders
It reminds me a little bit Arc :) How do you wanna scale such a service? :)
Floutwork
@busmark_w_nika - I agree, Arc is definitely in the same space. Arc focuses on redesigning the browsing experience with a new UI and features like Spaces. Floutwork takes a different angle. It is not just about how the browser looks but about how you get work done inside it. Along with tab organization, Floutwork has built-in AI assistants, tasks, calendar, notes, and even productivity metrics. It turns your browser into a complete work ecosystem, not just a prettier or more organized Chrome.
For scaling, it really starts with people like you trying it out and helping us spread the word :)