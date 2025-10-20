Launching today
DevReady Kit gives you production-ready UI components for modern SaaS apps - free for commercial use. Built with React, Tailwind, and TS for devs and founders building SaaS or Devtools. Copy, customise, and ship polished products fast without a frontend team!.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Alex, and I’m excited to hunt DevReady Kit - a free UI framework for building SaaS and DevTools dashboards.
It’s a super useful launch suite for developers, solo founders, and teams who want to ship professional-looking MVPs fast.
What is DevReady Kit?
Production-ready UI components for solo founders and early-stage teams building SaaS and DevTools. Completely free for commercial use.
What makes this framework special is the team behind it: they have extensive experience building DevTools and know exactly which components and design assets founders actually need.
The problem they’re solving is simple: developers often throw together app frontends on the fly. And these apps rarely look polished and still takes time to build. DevReady Kit provides professionally designed and coded components you can copy, customize, and ship - no design or frontend skills required.
Why I'm Excited
✅ Saas-focused - Tailored for Saas products. Years of expierence in the field
✅ HQ & Production-ready - Professionally-designed, coded and battle-tested
✅Free for commercial use - No paywalls. Built with React, Tailwind, and TypeScript
✅ Own the code - Copy-paste directly. No npm dependencies
What Makes This Different
Unlike generic libraries (shadcn, Material UI), DevReady Kit focuses specifically on patterns & components SaaS and DevTool builders actually need. Built by professionals in the field and ready to ship.
Building in Public
This is an early launch to gather feedback. The team wants to know:
-What components you need
-How you're using the library
-What to build next
-Join our Discord to help shape the roadmap.
What's Next
Based on feedback:
-Expanded component library
-More dashboard templates
-Paid tier with advanced components and features
Core library stays free for commercial use forever.
If you're building dashboards for your SaaS, give it a try. What components do you need most? 👇
Postiz
I love the UI components. I have a new project soon, and I will try it out!