Aden’s Training Agent turns workforce training and certification into interactive AI conversations that adapt to every worker’s role and skill level. 🚀 It builds lessons directly from your company’s manuals, standards, and SOPs - ensuring teams stay compliant, engaged, and always audit-ready. 🧠 Train smarter, faster, and safer with Aden AI Agents. Companies using Aden cut training prep time by 70%. Build your first agent free - before we launch paid plans.
This is the 3rd launch from Aden. View more
Turn Any File Into a Chatbot Course. Get Certified with AI
File to Course: Aden AI
Launching today
We built the Aden Training Agent - it transforms any file or manual into an interactive AI course for workforce training or certification. Try our Mindfulness Agent that teaches focus under pressure, or upload your own file to create a smart, adaptive course.
Interactive
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Education•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Adel Burieva
Maker
📌
Report