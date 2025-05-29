Aden

Aden

Workforce certification by AI training agent

5.01 review

95 followers

Visit website
Aden’s Training Agent turns workforce training and certification into interactive AI conversations that adapt to every worker’s role and skill level. 🚀 It builds lessons directly from your company’s manuals, standards, and SOPs - ensuring teams stay compliant, engaged, and always audit-ready. 🧠 Train smarter, faster, and safer with Aden AI Agents. Companies using Aden cut training prep time by 70%. Build your first agent free - before we launch paid plans.
This is the 3rd launch from Aden. View more

File to Course: Aden AI

Launching today
Turn Any File Into a Chatbot Course. Get Certified with AI
We built the Aden Training Agent - it transforms any file or manual into an interactive AI course for workforce training or certification. Try our Mindfulness Agent that teaches focus under pressure, or upload your own file to create a smart, adaptive course.
Interactive
File to Course: Aden AI gallery image
File to Course: Aden AI gallery image
File to Course: Aden AI gallery image
File to Course: Aden AI gallery image
File to Course: Aden AI gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityEducationArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Adel Burieva
Maker
📌
We built Aden Training Agent because every company struggles with the same problem - endless manuals, PDFs, and SOPs that no one actually reads. So we turned that pain into innovation: Aden transforms any file into an interactive AI course for onboarding, safety, or certification. 🚀 To show what’s possible, we created a Mindfulness Training Agent - it teaches focus and calm under pressure. We’re proud to make training feel human again - fast, adaptive, and actually fun. Would love your thoughts. What’s the first file you’d turn into an AI course? 👇