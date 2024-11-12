I’m genuinely impressed with Postiz v2. The MCP feature alone is a game-changer, and the overall functionality is rich and well thought out. It clearly has a strong foundation. That said, I had trouble deploying it on my Coolify server — it didn’t work out of the box, and I had to switch to Docker, which solved the issue. I really hope future versions will include full support for white-labeling, team and client management, and the ability to build a SaaS on top — even as paid add-ons. That would take it to the next level. Great work so far — excited to see how it grows.