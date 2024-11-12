Streamline your social media with Postiz. Schedule posts, analyze performance, and manage all accounts in one place.
AI Agents and MCP to schedule social posts to 20+ channels
Postiz
Postiz agent is here! The biggest social media AI agent to schedule your post to 20+ social channels, also with MCP. Connect your MCP to anything: ChatGPT / Claude / Cursor / n8n Your own private app!
Happy Halloween! 👻🎃
I am super happy to present to you the new Postiz Agent / MCP 🚀
Postiz agent that can schedule posts to 20+ social media channels, social messaging apps, and newsletters:
Facebook, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, TikTok, YouTube, VK, Telegram, Slack, Reddit, Dribbble, Nostr, Mastodon, Pinterest, Discord, Lemmy, Warpcast, Listmonk, Hashnode, DEV, WordPress, Medium.
(Soon Product Hunt forums? can't wait 🙈 )
You can trigger the agent from the Postiz dashboard or, use it as an MCP with your favourite tools like: ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, N8N, Make or your personal apps.
Here are some interesting things you can do:
Connect your agent to your product launches and tell it to schedule posts for your socials.
Use ChatGPT client with other MCPs to schedule posts, for example, upload a video and create multiple posts from it.
Connect your Agent to your RSS feed and automate your posts.
Repurpose existing social posts to multiple other posts.
Research the internet for content, let the agent automatically create engaging posts for you.
Once you have completed your automation, you can enjoy other Postiz features such as:
Auto-repost your social posts from other users.
Auto-plug your posts with a repost, once you get a certain number of likes.
Auto-plug your posts with a comment, once you get to a certain number of likes.
Want to add another channel? Drop it in the comments below.
Postiz is fully open-source, every contribution is super welcome ❤️