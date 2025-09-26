Launching today
Daily Water Reminder
Hydration tracker for iOS & watchOS
16 followers
Hydration tracker for iOS & watchOS
16 followers
Track your daily water intake with beautiful widgets, Apple Watch complications, and smart reminders. Build healthy hydration habits with our intuitive water tracker app for iOS.
Free
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Drinking•Apple
Launch Team
Up to $100k FREE AWS credits — Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted
Daily Water Reminder
👋 Hi everyone, I’m William, the maker of Daily Water Reminder.
This started as a small side project while I was learning SwiftUI, and has now a full iOS + watchOS app. My goal was to create something simple and clean that helps me (and hopefully you!) stay consistent with drinking water.
With Daily Water Reminder you can:
💧 Log your daily water intake
📊 See stats + hydration history
⌚ Use Apple Watch + Lock Screen widgets for quick access
🔔 Get smart reminders to stay on track
I’d love for you to try it out and let me know what you think — any feedback will help me improve both the app and my SwiftUI journey. Thanks for checking it out 🙏
Its super cool that the side project turn into something polished . Is there any other plans beyond water like coffee or tea integrating and tracking with apple health?
Daily Water Reminder
Shouldn't it be 'your' instead of 'you'?
These minor things do matter. I am sure you will fix it.
Daily Water Reminder
Is there an Android version? I drink about 2L of water every day, but sometimes I still forget