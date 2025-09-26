Launching today
Daily Water Reminder

Hydration tracker for iOS & watchOS

Track your daily water intake with beautiful widgets, Apple Watch complications, and smart reminders. Build healthy hydration habits with our intuitive water tracker app for iOS.
William
👋 Hi everyone, I’m William, the maker of Daily Water Reminder.

This started as a small side project while I was learning SwiftUI, and has now a full iOS + watchOS app. My goal was to create something simple and clean that helps me (and hopefully you!) stay consistent with drinking water.

With Daily Water Reminder you can:

💧 Log your daily water intake

📊 See stats + hydration history

⌚ Use Apple Watch + Lock Screen widgets for quick access

🔔 Get smart reminders to stay on track

I’d love for you to try it out and let me know what you think — any feedback will help me improve both the app and my SwiftUI journey. Thanks for checking it out 🙏

Farhan Nazir

Its super cool that the side project turn into something polished . Is there any other plans beyond water like coffee or tea integrating and tracking with apple health?

William
@farhan_nazir55 Thanks a lot! Yes, next plan is for sure adding more variation of beverages. It already sync with HealthKit but probably needs more specific add-one
Ashok Nayak

Shouldn't it be 'your' instead of 'you'?

These minor things do matter. I am sure you will fix it.

William
@ashok_nayak Great catch! Yes it should. Guess I have been to focused on building. It will for sure be fixed! Thanks 🙏🏼
Dongnan

Is there an Android version? I drink about 2L of water every day, but sometimes I still forget

