Launching today
Remindly makes staying on top of tasks, habits, and routines simple and motivating. Set flexible reminders, track streaks with charts, use emojis & colors to stay organized, and enjoy a clean liquid-glass design that makes productivity feel delightful.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Task Management•Health
SwiftHub
Agnes AI
Love the focus on making reminders actually enjoyable—most apps get so cluttered I just give up! Curious if you’re planning to add any gentle nudge features for habit tracking?
SwiftHub
@cruise_chen Thank you so much 🙌 That’s exactly why we built Remindly, most reminder apps feel overwhelming, and we wanted to keep things light and enjoyable. Gentle nudges for habits are definitely on our radar. We’re exploring ways to add them without making the app feel noisy or stressful. The goal is to support consistency while keeping the experience simple.
Would love to hear what kind of “nudges” feel motivating (vs. annoying) for you!
I'm always forgetting to follow up on tiny tasks, and Remindly could definitely help me stay on track.
SwiftHub
@rajpurohit_vijesh That’s exactly the kind of problem we wanted to solve 🙌 Remindly is built to make those tiny follow-ups effortless without overloading you with features. Excited for you to give it a try!