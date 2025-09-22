Launching today
Never forget what matters

Remindly makes staying on top of tasks, habits, and routines simple and motivating. Set flexible reminders, track streaks with charts, use emojis & colors to stay organized, and enjoy a clean liquid-glass design that makes productivity feel delightful.
ProductivityTask ManagementHealth
Saif
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m excited (and a little nervous 😅) to share Remindly with you. This project started because I couldn’t find a reminder app that was flexible without being overwhelming. I wanted something that felt delightful to use every day—so I built Remindly. Would love your feedback on: What features motivate you to stay consistent with habits/tasks? Any UI/UX details you’d like to see improved? Thanks for checking it out, and happy to answer questions about the tech stack or the journey! 🚀
Cruise Chen

Love the focus on making reminders actually enjoyable—most apps get so cluttered I just give up! Curious if you’re planning to add any gentle nudge features for habit tracking?

Saif
@cruise_chen Thank you so much 🙌 That’s exactly why we built Remindly, most reminder apps feel overwhelming, and we wanted to keep things light and enjoyable. Gentle nudges for habits are definitely on our radar. We’re exploring ways to add them without making the app feel noisy or stressful. The goal is to support consistency while keeping the experience simple.

Would love to hear what kind of “nudges” feel motivating (vs. annoying) for you!

Rajpurohit Vijesh

I'm always forgetting to follow up on tiny tasks, and Remindly could definitely help me stay on track.

Saif
@rajpurohit_vijesh That’s exactly the kind of problem we wanted to solve 🙌 Remindly is built to make those tiny follow-ups effortless without overloading you with features. Excited for you to give it a try!

