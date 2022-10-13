Cubox
Save, Read, Annotate with Ease4.9•14 reviews•
198 followers
198 followers
Launched on October 13th, 2022
Cubox is highly praised for its ability to streamline information management, offering a seamless experience for saving and reading content across platforms. Users appreciate its AI Reading Assistant, which enhances the reading experience, and its smooth process for saving documents from various sources. While it excels in organizing and focusing on essential content, some users note areas for improvement, such as code block and formula handling. Overall, Cubox is recommended for its comprehensive features and ease of use.
Allclues Extension
BestPage.ai
No way—organizing all my reading and notes in one spot is exactly what I need! I’m always drowning in tabs. Does Cubox sync smoothly between devices?