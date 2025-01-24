Croct
Croct is a headless component-based CMS for modern frameworks like Next.js and React. It helps product teams scale UI optimization by offering built-in AB testing and personalization, low latency APIs, design system integration, and quick implementation.
Great mix of design system support and dev stretch. Perfect for scaling fast experiments. Keep up the nice work!
@prudens_moulton thank you!
This is exactly what devs + product teams need imo - Plug-and-play for real—no more rebuilding the same stuff over and over!!
@cranqnow that's exactly the feedback we got from the first launch :)
@amorimj :))