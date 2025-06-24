Cora
Launching today
The $150K chief of staff for your inbox, at just $15/month
Cora frees you from email by screening your inbox: showing only what's important, drafting responses in your voice, and briefing the rest 2x daily. It's a $150k chief of staff for just $15/month—because you were made to live your life, not chase inbox zero.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We built Cora because we like building but hate emailing, and our inbox was an endless to-do list written by everyone else but ourselves.
We initially designed Cora to draft our emails. Then we discovered something obvious but hard to recognize: 80% of our emails don't need responses—or any of our attention at all. They're just distractions.
The problem isn't writing emails faster. It's that we're drowning in emails that don't matter.
Meanwhile, CEOs with $150K executive assistants don't have this problem. Their assistants screen everything, handle the routine stuff, draft responses, and only surface what truly needs attention.
So we rebuilt Cora from the ground up—not just as an email writer, but as a chief of staff for your inbox:
🎯 It screens your emails
Cora learns what actually matters to you and keeps those in your inbox. Everything else? It puts into your Brief.
✍️ It drafts responses in your voice
For emails that need replies, Cora writes them like you would, in your voice, personality, and tone, depending on the recipient.
📋 It briefs you on the rest
Twice daily, get a beautiful summary of everything you should know about but don't need to act on. 30 seconds instead of 2 hours of maintaining your inbox.
After a year of building and 6 months in beta with thousands of daily active users, Cora is ready.
We built Cora because you were made to live your life, not chase inbox zero.
Welcome to life beyond inbox zero,
- The Cora and Every team
Raycast
Cora is an incredibly ambitious project — aiming to tame the morass that is the modern inbox and turn into something you can get through in a matter of focused minutes, not distractingly grazed throughout the day.
If you run your business from your inbox and are overrun — give Cora a try. 💌