Voice dictation that speaks your language. Stay in flow. Speak naturally. Monologue understands your context, learns your vocabulary, and formats automatically—so you can write what you meant to say.
Monologue's visuals reminds me of @Winamp — which is great for a smarter voice dictation app!
I also appreciate that you can run transcription entirely locally — using Small, Medium, or Large models:
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Naveen, and we’re excited to launch Monologue—effortless voice dictation so you can work 3x faster.
The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. The shortest distance between your thoughts and the page is Monologue.
We built Monologue so you can communicate at the speed of thought and express ideas as naturally as you think them.
Here’s how it works:
Auto formatting: Monologue turns your scattered thoughts into clean, perfectly formatted text—removing fillers, adding punctuation, fixing spelling, and even formatting text into lists or paragraphs.
Modes: Every app needs its own personality. Your Slack messages shouldn’t sound like your investor updates. Monologue has built-in and customized modes to help you adapt automatically.
Auto dictionary: Speak naturally with your own vocabulary. Monologue will add any unique language to its dictionary automatically.
Custom snippets: Save your go-to lines like a calendar link, phone number, or thank-you note, so you never have to repeat yourself.
Since our first beta, Monologue has transcribed over 12 million words across 300,000 dictations, saving users a combined 100 days of time.
We believe your ideas deserve to hit the page as fast as you think them. Let us know what you think or what you’d like to see next.
CREAO
Monologue sounds awesome, love how it just gets what I’m trying to say and makes everything look clean without extra effort. Excited to try it out for my daily notes!