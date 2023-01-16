• 2 reviews

I started using Copilot a year ago, which has made my freelancing business move smoothly. I do graphic design, photography, videography, and more. My company fits in the Marketing Agency industry. I look and feel like I'm running a modern professional business. I found out about them through an Instagram ad. I loved their energy whenever I needed help. I found out about their hiring and joined their team this year! I produced all their video tutorials and made the launch video you see in this post. Seriously honored and proud of the company I work for. Super excited for whats to come as well.