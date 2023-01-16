With Copilot, businesses can set up a client portal, enabling clients to send messages, make payments, upload files, sign contracts, submit forms, access custom apps, and more — all from one unified place.
Launched on October 24th, 2024
Launched on March 28th, 2024
Launched on January 19th, 2024
Superb for streamlining the software development process with its autofill feature. Also, for finding those issues with code when you have been staring at the screen for too long.
I started using Copilot a year ago, which has made my freelancing business move smoothly. I do graphic design, photography, videography, and more. My company fits in the Marketing Agency industry. I look and feel like I'm running a modern professional business. I found out about them through an Instagram ad. I loved their energy whenever I needed help. I found out about their hiring and joined their team this year! I produced all their video tutorials and made the launch video you see in this post. Seriously honored and proud of the company I work for. Super excited for whats to come as well.
I’ve used Copilot for over a year, and it’s been incredibly supportive in streamlining and scaling my business. It’s modern, straightforward, yet extremely feature rich.
Hi everyone. Marlon here, cofounder of Copilot.
Our software helps professional service firms manage clients and deliver remarkable client experiences through our client portal. Over the last few years, we’ve built a suite of tools for messaging, file-sharing, contracts, payments, forms, tasks, and more.
Recently, we’ve noticed a shift: tech-forward firms are increasingly embracing public pricing pages — often with a subscription model, inspired by SaaS. But these pricing pages usually just link to Stripe payment links. In other words, when a client pays, all they see is a generic success page.
We think this experience can be much better. With our Store feature, checkout is just the beginning of the client journey. After paying, clients are immediately taken to your client portal. From there, automations can prompt them to fill out intake forms, sign contracts, schedule calls, view embeds, and more.
Let me know if you have any questions or feedback. My team and I will be online all day. :)
Looks interesting @marlonmisra
Really appreciate how Copilot is rethinking the post-checkout experience by turning it into a seamless client onboarding flow. It's a smart evolution from static Stripe links to dynamic, action-driven portals. Curiously, does the Store feature support tiered or usage-based pricing models as well, or is it primarily built for flat subscriptions?