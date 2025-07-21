14 followers
Convo is the fastest way to log, debug, and personalize AI conversations. Capture every message, extract long-term memory, and build smarter LLM agents - with one drop-in SDK.
Essays by Paul Graham GPT
Hey folks! 👋
We built Convo SDK after months of wrangling LangGraph checkpointers and database infra just to get persistent memory working.
Every time we added memory to an agent, we ended up knee-deep in connection pools, schema migrations, and random production crashes 😵💫
So we made something simple:
One line to replace any LangGraph checkpointer.
No Postgres. No Mongo. No ops.Just:
checkpointer: convo.checkpointer()
It’s TypeScript-first, handles multi-user threads out of the box, and gives you time-travel debugging + bulletproof persistence, all without spinning up a DB.
We’d love feedback from other agent builders, LangGraph users, or anyone tired of “database hell.”
Excited to hear what you think!
🔧 Want to try it in your own stack?
We put together a quick-start cookbook with real-world recipes to get going fast:
We put together a quick-start cookbook with real-world recipes to get going fast:
👉 https://www.notion.so/Convo-gett...
📦 Install via NPM
Grab the SDK and start hacking in under 2 minutes:
📦 Install via NPM
Grab the SDK and start hacking in under 2 minutes:
👉 https://www.npmjs.com/package/co...
🧠 Join our live workshop (July 26)
We're running a hands-on LangGraph memory session where we'll build from stateless to fully persistent agents:
🧠 Join our live workshop (July 26)
We’re running a hands-on LangGraph memory session where we’ll build from stateless to fully persistent agents:
👉 https://lu.ma/fl29ul0l?utm_sourc...
🔧 Want to try it in your own stack?