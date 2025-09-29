Launching today
Mem 2.0 is the AI Thought Partner that captures your ideas, meetings, and research—and brings them back to you exactly when you need them–so you can make the most of every thought. Available on Mac, Windows, Web, and iOS.
Free Options
Launch tags:Notes•Meetings•Artificial Intelligence
Muku.ai
@kevinfmoody Congrats on Mem 2.0! Nailing recall and keeping it Apple‑Notes simple is the real unlock. Agentic chat + Heads Up feels like productivity that actually shows up when it matters. Well done.
I used mem for a long time. The new version is fantastic!
Thanks, Thiago!
By far the best note taking app in the market
☺️ Thanks, Tal!
lily dex
Mem encourages a relaxed approach to note-taking, letting me write freely without the pressure of strict formatting, while still making it easy to recall specific information later. Exactly what I’ve been looking for for years—thanks, team!
That freedom to not worry about formatting and organizing is exactly the feeling we strive for. Awesome to hear you feel it!
Congrats on the launch, Mem team! Been the biggest Mem fan for the past 5+ years, couldn't be more excited about 2.0 :)
Thanks, Daniel! Been awesome to have your support since the start!
If I had to dream for a note app, i would dream everything that Mem has been doing over the past few years.
What I can say now, it's that this Mem 2.0 app that I've had the chance to try in beta is just perfect.
Easy meeting and ad-hoc note taking, auto organizing, and being able to have the chat working on your data, it's the true promise of a second brain !
Love to hear that!
My favorite note app since forever - because of its simplicity. Not because it’s simple, but because it makes it easy for me and my messy head to get organized without organizing. Can’t wait for what the team develops this monster into in the future! 🙌
Thanks, Frode!
@kevinfmoody The finished versions looks AMAZING! Great job! (just waiting on that Norwegian language transcription ability now and I'll be yours forever 🤪 )