Launching today

Mem 2.0

Stop losing ideas with AI that recalls for you

5.05 reviews

193 followers

Visit website
Mem 2.0 is the AI Thought Partner that captures your ideas, meetings, and research—and brings them back to you exactly when you need them–so you can make the most of every thought. Available on Mac, Windows, Web, and iOS.
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Mem 2.0 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
NotesMeetingsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Kevin Moody
Maker
📌
Hey everyone—Kevin here, founder of Mem. 👋 We built Mem because remembering things is hard. Notes, ideas, tasks—they slip away, and most tools out there make you work harder just to stay “organized.” That never felt right to me. Productivity shouldn’t be about effort—it should be about progress. That’s why with Mem, we started by fixing the most important problem: recall. If you can describe it, you can find it. And with Mem 2.0, we’re taking the next step—transforming a notes app into a true AI Thought Partner. Here’s what’s new and unique in Mem 2.0: - Voice Mode: Turn your brain dumps into beautifully organized notes and let Mem take meeting notes for you. - Agentic Chat: Mem 2.0 can create, edit, and organize your notes for you—not just conversation, but actual action. - Heads Up: Automatic resurfacing of notes, topics, and meeting timelines that appear exactly when you need them. - Clean Up: Turn messy thoughts into nicely formatted notes in a single click. - Chrome Extension: An agentic web clipper that turns websites into beautiful, organized notes in a single click. - Version history: Confidently collaborate with AI. - Offline mode: Capture ideas on the go, even if your phone's on airplane mode. - Dark mode (Yes, finally.) What I’m most proud of is that Mem feels just as simple as Apple Notes, but with intelligence baked in. No dashboards, no PARA systems, no endless tagging. Just type what’s in your head, and Mem makes sure it’s there when you need it. We’ve been sweating the details for two years to make this launch possible, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you. Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and questions! Cheers Kevin
Tony Tong

@kevinfmoody Congrats on Mem 2.0! Nailing recall and keeping it Apple‑Notes simple is the real unlock. Agentic chat + Heads Up feels like productivity that actually shows up when it matters. Well done.

Thiago Mota

I used mem for a long time. The new version is fantastic!

Kevin Moody
Maker

Thanks, Thiago!

Tal Swisa

By far the best note taking app in the market

Kevin Moody
Maker

☺️ Thanks, Tal!

Michael Knepprath

Mem encourages a relaxed approach to note-taking, letting me write freely without the pressure of strict formatting, while still making it easy to recall specific information later. Exactly what I’ve been looking for for years—thanks, team!

Kevin Moody
Maker

That freedom to not worry about formatting and organizing is exactly the feeling we strive for. Awesome to hear you feel it!

Daniel Kang

Congrats on the launch, Mem team! Been the biggest Mem fan for the past 5+ years, couldn't be more excited about 2.0 :)

Kevin Moody
Maker

Thanks, Daniel! Been awesome to have your support since the start!

Samuel m

If I had to dream for a note app, i would dream everything that Mem has been doing over the past few years.
What I can say now, it's that this Mem 2.0 app that I've had the chance to try in beta is just perfect.
Easy meeting and ad-hoc note taking, auto organizing, and being able to have the chat working on your data, it's the true promise of a second brain !

Kevin Moody
Maker

Love to hear that!

Frode F-J

My favorite note app since forever - because of its simplicity. Not because it’s simple, but because it makes it easy for me and my messy head to get organized without organizing. Can’t wait for what the team develops this monster into in the future! 🙌

Kevin Moody
Maker

Thanks, Frode!

Frode F-J

@kevinfmoody The finished versions looks AMAZING! Great job! (just waiting on that Norwegian language transcription ability now and I'll be yours forever 🤪 )

123
Next
Last
BuyScout®
BuyScout®
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted