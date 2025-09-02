Launching today
ContentLift by YAi
Bring Fact-Checking & Quality Control to Your AI Content
AI drafts content fast, but often gets facts wrong and sounds off. ContentLift is the fact-checking and quality layer that makes AI drafts accurate, clear and on-brand - verifying sources, fixing claims and refining tone so you can publish with confidence.
Launch tags:Writing•Marketing•Artificial Intelligence
We built ContentLift™ because AI content often looks polished at first glance - but the facts, sources and claims can’t always be trusted. That’s the gap we wanted to close.
ContentLift is the fact-checking and quality control layer for AI-generated content.
It doesn’t stop at grammar or SEO like Grammarly or SEMrush.
Instead, it evaluates:
Factual accuracy & source credibility
Tone of voice
Clarity & readability
What makes us proud:
Spotting and fixing hallucinations or shaky claims instantly
Assessing drafts across 4 key quality areas
Helping teams save hours of editing and verification
We’d love to hear how you would use ContentLift in your workflow. Your feedback will help us keep improving.
Watch ContentLift in action: https://youtu.be/_GUiyYZKYEk
We built ContentLift™ because we’ve all had that moment with AI content where you think:
“Looks good… but would I really hit publish on this?” 🤔
That’s exactly the problem we wanted to solve.
ContentLift isn’t about fixing commas or chasing keywords. Tools like Grammarly or SEMrush already do a great job there.
We focused on what really matters when you’re about to share something with the world:
Are the facts solid and sources credible?
Does it sound right?
Is it clear and actually enjoyable to read?
What makes me proud is seeing it flag shaky claims before they slip through, and give teams back hours they’d usually spend on searching for sources or just editing.
For us, this isn’t just about polishing text - it’s about building trust in what you publish.
I’d love to hear how you’d use ContentLift in your workflow. Your feedback will help us keep shaping it into something truly useful for you!
Love this! AI makes research faster, but I usually double-check every source — hope this can save me that step.
Thanks @vickywang_ We would love to hear your thoughts once you've given it a go! :)